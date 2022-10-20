Eau de professional: Clean fragrances to wear to the office

SINGAPORE – They may not generate memes the way Elon Musk’s Burnt Hair perfume, launched last week, did, but clean fresh scents are having a moment.

If you find yourself gravitating away from headier aromas these days, you are not alone.

In an interview with Allure magazine, American perfumer Mandy Aftel observed that “a longing for fresh air and the outdoors in our post-Covid world” has led to a spike in demand for “green”, herbaceous notes in perfume.

Market research firm Fact.MR estimated in a report on the booming perfume market that global sales would reach US$40.4 billion (S$57.2 billion) in 2022. This is driven in part, the report noted, by increased consumer focus on personal grooming since the pandemic, especially in the Asia-Pacific region.

And with much of the world now back in the office, clean-smelling, office-safe scents have been creeping into the spotlight. For a signature scent that will not disturb your colleagues (or the commuters on the train), The Straits Times rounds up some new options.

Maison Francis Kurkdjian 724

