Duo who want to make Singapore a watchmaking hub

Mr Nelson Lee and Mr Ali Nael are two watch aficionados with a grand dream: to make Singapore a hub for watchmaking and watch collecting.

To this end, they have founded the five-day Singapore Watch Fair, which will be staged at the Tent@Ngee Ann City Civic Plaza from Wednesday to Sunday.

Previously the watch component of luxury festival Jeweluxe founded in 2017, the Singapore Watch Fair will now be a standalone event occupying 400 sq m of space at the inaugural Ultraluxe festival, a showcase for jewellery, fashion and home design.

Besides 20 independent watchmakers who will be in attendance, the horological event – which hopes to attract at least 30,000 visitors – will also see the presence of Phillips, which has been achieving several world records in recent years for its watch auctions.

The fair has managed to rope in, for the first time as supporting partners, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and Fondation de la Haute Horlogerie, a non-profit organisation set up in 2005 to promote fine watchmaking not just in Switzerland, but also worldwide.

With Swiss watch exports to Singapore valued at $1.8 billion in 2021 – up 0.6 per cent from 2019 – the Republic is well primed to be the region’s watch hub, say Mr Lee and Mr Nael.

“We’ve jumped from No. 6 to No. 4 for Swiss luxury watch exports in July. We are a very strong market,” says Mr Lee, 35, who, among other business interests, co-founded Ultraluxe and Cultured Watches, a company which represents independent watchmakers including Konstantin Chaykin, Singer Reimagined and L’Epee 1839.

Mr Nael, 41, agrees. Even with the support of partners like STB, the fair costs “millions” of dollars to mount, he says.

The former oil trader, who founded vintage watch company 2ToneVintage in River Valley Road, says: “It’s a costly endeavour for us, but it’s worth it because we are investing in this not to make money, but to promote the watchmaking, watch-collecting culture.

“We want to make this the biggest exhibition in Asia,” says the Lebanese-born entrepreneur who was profiled earlier this month in a piece on vintage watch dealers by The Financial Times.

The fact that the exhibitors are mostly independents who are not familiar to many Singaporeans is not an issue, say the duo.

“We have to see the future. Some of the brands that you are aware of today were nothing 10 or 20 years ago. So we’re not investing in today, we’re also investing in the future and in education,” says Mr Nael.

He adds: “Most collectors will start off with big brands that they know, and keep track of what their friends like, but slowly, they will start appreciating the craftsmanship of independent watchmakers – the hand finishes, the movements and design.

“And then, they will start putting their money on independents who might one day be among the biggest, most valuable and collectible watchmakers around.”

Chiming in, Mr Lee points to Konstantin Chaykin – whose watches his company Cultured represents – as an example. In 2017, the Russian watchmaker launched his now very famous Joker wristwatch for which he won a Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Geneve (GPHG) – the Oscars of the watchmaking world – Award for “Audacity”.

“That same watch which we sold at our first fair in 2017 for €8,000 now goes for more than €30,000 (S$41,900),” says Mr Lee.

Chaykin was originally scheduled to appear at this year’s Singapore Watch Fair, but his visit was upended by the war in Ukraine. However, he will still be a highlight of the event.

Tying horology and NFT (non-fungible tokens), Mr Lee’s Cultured Watches will be launching Konstantin’s timepiece featuring Bored Ape Yacht Club, one of the world’s most popular NFTs.

“A collector and a friend of ours who owns the patents and creative rights to nine Bored Ape NFTs is giving the licence to create this Bored Ape watch. Based on the prototype, we have already sold eight pieces,” says Mr Lee, adding that the watch – limited to 38 pieces – costs $72,000 each, inclusive of GST.

Other interesting launches include a new series by Furlan Marri, which created headlines at last year’s GPHG by bagging the Revelation Prize for its Mr Grey mecha-quartz watch, priced at only 495 Swiss francs (S$700); and the debut timepiece by Singapore-based Atelier Holgur. Details of the watch – “a diver melding high-end watchmaking with utilitarian traits” – have been kept under wraps.

Visitors to the fair can also look forward to plenary sessions featuring industry experts including Alexandre Bigler, head of Asia-Pacific for Christie’s Watches and a team from Watches TV, a media platform devoted to watches.

Another highlight is a panel discussion (already fully booked) – The Ladies And Their Watches – featuring three women who collect watches: Emilyn Lee, Stephanie Soh and Sumei Shum.

“We are in an era where women are increasingly in C-suites and they are looking for investments beyond jewellery. They represent the new generation of consumers, they buy their own watches and they do not share the collection with their husbands or partners,” says Mr Lee.

Five timepieces to look out for at the Singapore Watch Fair

Patek Philippe (1982)

Ref.2499J Perpetual Calendar Retailed by Gübelin 4th Series Yellow Gold

Price: $1,291,500

The reference 2499 is one of the world’s most complicated watches – a perpetual calendar chronograph. With only 349 units made, it is also extremely rare and collectable, made more so because this timepiece also carries the name of Gubelin, a famous watch retailer, on the dial.

Audemars Piguet (1992)

Ref.25720PT Star Wheel with Rare Engraved Dial in Platinum

Price: $68,000

A famous collectible by Audemars Piguet, which is best known for its Royal Oak models. This watch’s unique layout has inspired modern brands such as Urwerk. It is a model often publicised by collectors on Instagram and social media.

Rolex (1979)

Rare Ref.6263 “Big Red” Daytona in Steel 6.0 Mil Serial

Price: $156,168

Another extremely coveted timepiece, the Ref. 6263, is distinctive for its black acrylic, instead of steel, bezel. The 37mm timepiece has a silver dial and the Daytona sign is rendered in red with applied steel coronet and baton markers.

Singer Reimagined

Track 1 Sklt Edition

Price: $138,900

This timepiece has a new-generation transparent dial suspended over the movement, allowing one to admire the intricate components below. Shaped as a structural chassis, the open-work architecture reveals the signature minutes wheel below, highlighted in a golden finish. Underneath the minutes wheel lies the automatic rotor itself.

L’Epee 1839

Time Fast D8 Blue

Price: $46,450

This vintage-inspired race car is a modern clock and a kinetic scultpure, designed by Georg Foster. The engine comprises a tiered movement, with an eight-day power reserve, which hugs the curves of the bodywork. The mechanical movement’s barrel is wound by moving the wheels in reverse.

SINGAPORE WATCH FAIR

WHERE: Tent@Ngee Ann City, 391A Orchard Road

WHEN: Oct 26 to 30. Noon to 7pm

ADMISSION: Free

INFO: Go to singaporewatchfair.com/events to register

