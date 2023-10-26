Drugstore gems: Viral K-beauty, J-beauty and C-beauty products now at local pharmacies

SINGAPORE – Local pharmacies have been stepping up their game in their product selections, offering customers here affordable, well-loved beauty brands from around the world. Here are some new and hidden gems to check out on your next pharmacy run.

This might just rank up there as one of the most anticipated brands to arrive in Singapore. Founded in 2015, the South Korean skincare brand has been making the rounds on TikTok for being one of the top brands to purchase at the country’s health and beauty retailer Olive Young.