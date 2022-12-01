Dream a little dream: New fragrances to uplift and inspire

Scents have a magical way of transporting people into a memory, or transforming the way one feels. Just one whiff of a familiar scent can immediately bring to mind a long-forgotten memory or emotion.

What if they could also inspire feelings of hope, freedom, and unbridled happiness?

That’s what Tory Burch’s new collection – Essence of Dreams – aims to deliver. By capturing that elegance and beauty in a bottle, each fragrance is created to take users on a new sensorial journey.

Much like how one’s dream states can lull one into a feeling of peace, love, magic and freedom, Tory Burch fragrances take these intangible feelings and turn them into an elegant reality.

The Essence of Dreams collection could not have arrived at a better time, too. As the holiday gifting season here, these lovely stocking stuffers are the perfect way of showing affection to loved ones.

Making perfect scents

Each bottle embodies Tory Burch brand’s signature elegance, femininity, and inspiring confidence.

“I have always been fascinated by scents – the way they can connect us to memories and inspire emotions,” Tory says. “I wanted to create beautiful, uplifting fragrances that remind us to follow our dreams and imagine a world of endless possibilities.”

For the Essence of Dreams collection, Tory and her team drew parallels from nature to inform the notes that go into each bottle – think wood, florals, spices, and even whiffs of saltwater. These inspiration points are turned into the highest quality botanicals and oils that go into each bottle.

The collection explores five dream facets: love, joy, freedom, magic, and peace. Each scent builds upon a set of ingredients that aim to evoke these sentiments and conjure up exquisite sceneries with every whiff.