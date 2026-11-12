‘Downgrade with dignity’: Luxury outlet malls shine in China amid consumer slump

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SHANGHAI – In the watery city of Suzhou, about an hour’s drive from downtown Shanghai, is a shopping complex with its own creation myth.

Suzhou Village is one of 12 luxury outlet malls in The Bicester Collection, a mini empire of retail plots selling marked-down, off-season designer fashion in Europe, China and the US.

Its East-meets-West architecture blending Chinese stone bridges with Tuscan yellow walls and Venetian gothic facades is the product of an imagined timeline, in which pioneering Silk Road explorer Marco Polo had settled in the Chinese city and built a maritime outpost, instead of just passing through.

How that morphed into the 250 boutiques housing the likes of Valentino, Loewe, and on the lower end, adidas, is left up to interpretation.

What matters is the fantasy. The Italian pastiche is central to the project’s true sell: an escapist version of luxury that is discounted but still feels expensive.

At Bicester, shoppers are referred to as guests. The staff, known as concierges, are members of the Union Internationale des Concierges d’Hotels China, a hospitality certification group. High spenders inducted into a world of tiered privileges have it extra white glove.

This paradoxical model of luxury on a budget is sweeping up sales in China, defying both the downward trend of bricks-and-mortar retail and curbed consumer spending in the world’s second largest economy.

Desiree Bollier, chair and global chief merchant of Bicester Collection owner, Value Retail, says its two Chinese villages are in high double-digit growth this year. The Shanghai Village is up about 10%, while the recently expanded Suzhou township has jumped 43% and is one of the fastest growing in the portfolio.

All v illages are at almost 100% occupancy and the average visitor spends five hours on-site. Among them are Singaporeans who rank among the top five foreign nationalities by departure tax refund transaction value.

“I can’t complain,” Bollier tells The Straits Times, with a hint of a grin.

Bicester's Shanghai Village leans Art Deco in its architecture. PHOTO: THE BICESTER COLLECTION

Bicester’s sunny performance is part of a larger outlet boom on the mainland, a bright spot in a subdued consumer sector that Beijing has been trying to jog with stimulus measures. These include subsidies on appliances and EVs, and expanded loan interest subsidies for small private firms and consumers. Meanwhile, the luxury slump continues.

In contrast, outlet sales nearly doubled from 2021 to 2025, according to a report by the China Commerce Association for General Merchandise. State TV news channel CTGN reported a 12% sales spike in 2025 and 15% rise in footfall across over 200 outlets in the country.

For premium players, it is a grand time to add acreage. All three designer outlets in or around Shanghai expanded in 2026.

State-owned market leader Qingpu Bailian pulled in close to US$1 billion (S$1.3 billion) in sales in 2025. In September, it added 100 new brands and more parking lots to its Shanghai location, bringing floorspace to over 200,000 sq m.

Italian group Florentia Village expects to add 60,000 sq m to its property by year-end, while Bicester’s Suzhou Village tacked on 10,000 sq m and 60 new boutiques in April, making it the biggest village in the Bicester stable.

In September, Qingpu Bailian added 100 new brands and more parking lots to its Shanghai location, bringing floorspace to over 200,000 sq m. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM REDNOTE

The synchronised upsizing of these already huge shopping grounds – great for Singaporean tourists eager to shop designer – is noteworthy in China’s hyperdigital milieu.

The country’s e-tail market is the world’s biggest and its 6,700 shopping malls nationwide is considered sparse relative to its size and population, ranking below the US and South Korea for number of malls per one million inhabitants.

Disneyland for luxury goods

In China’s physical retail category, the winners are few and Bollier credits Bicester’s gains to its “human experience” value.

“The whole point is we have 250 brands and we layer on top of it amazing experiences that will bring you here to spend a whole day shopping, eating, having fun and discovering new brands,” she says, aptly comparing Suzhou Village to a resort.

In the Disneyland-like outlet, it is possible to get a bicycle repaired, a pet groomed, a spa done and, for hairy crab season in fall, even a roll of pictures taken with tens of giant stuffed crabs.

China’s top outlet mall group Qingpu Bailian, known for deep discounts and sportswear, has also taken to offering cultural experiences. A month-long theme in its Shanghai branch this October centred on Song Dynasty poet Su Dongpo, with seven installations across the complex forming a cultural trail.

The group did not respond to a request for comment.

An art installatio at Florentia Village Shanghai conjures the lemony zest of an Italian summer. PHOTO: FLORENTIA VILLAGE

Another Shanghai designer outlet, Florentia Village conjures the mood of Italy with celebrations for traditional events like Italy’s famous spring carnival and seasonal art installations. It touts deals of up to 80% off and a micro-vacation concept in an Italian Renaissance town setting.

“You’re never gonna get that layered experience scrolling,” Bollier says. “All the layers we add are really for that VIC client who wants this type of experience and not the numbness of scrolling.”

The VIC transplanted

VIC, or Very Important Customer is the luxury industry term for the small cotorie of clients that account for a big chunk of revenue. Post-pandemic, designer brands have made cultivating the loyalty of this high-spending class a strategic priority.

The concept seems an awkward fit for the cut-price outlet sector where teen girls might make their first branded purchase . But, according to Bollier, the same kind of heavy-lifting client is at the centre of Bicester’s surging sales.

Privileges can start at US$5,000 a year but “black book” VICs are spending up to US$200,000 annually, enough to join the club at most luxury brands.

“All our villages are driven by VICs,” says Bollier. “ We think about our world in a very pyramidical way. We are built for everyone and welcome everybody but our environment is built with a VIC in mind. You could just come to buy ice cream and you’ll enjoy it as much, and we’re extremely inclusive in our mindset. In many ways we have democratised luxury, not necessarily because branded goods are cheaper here but because the village feels luxurious.”

Suzhou Village is on track to welcome nearly 5 million visitors this year, she adds. “But right now, we dont want to grow the footfall, we need to grow spending. It has to be the VIC.”

Catering to this hallowed client tier is why Bicester opened The Apartment at Suzhou Village. The invitation-only lounge in a discreet, low-rise building was one of the key prongs of the latest expansion.

It is furnished like a plush European home, and serves food by chef-owner Stefan Stiller of three-Michelin-starred restaurant Taian Table in Shanghai alongside cocktails by Guangzhou bar Hope & Sesame, which topped Asia’s 50 Best Bars list in 2026.

The entrance hall of private lounge The Apartment at Suzhou Village. PHOTO: THE BICESTER COLLECTION

The huge carpeted changing rooms can be used for personal shopping, styling and private try-ons. Visitors can play mahjong with an antique set while admiring custom furniture.

Other perks include fancy dinners, artist talks, book signings and wellness classes. In October, VICs at Bicester’s New York outpost, Belmont Park Village, attended an indoor cycling class led by SoulCycle founder Stacey Griffith.

Taking care of this well-heeled group may have been popularised by traditional luxury houses but Bicester has one edge over them – variety. “If some of the brands are not doing well, we have 250 others that are doing extremely well,” says Bollier.

The Bicester Collection is strict about refreshing its brand mix to stay relevant and desirable to client wallets. By year-end, the group will have signed 272 new brand deals, despite being 94% occupied, she adds.

In Suzhou, that has led to 60 new brands in the expansion, more than half of which are first stores at the national, regional or city level. These include a pet concept store and outdoor brand Patagonia, to tap into the pet and fitness vogues in China.

Is price still king?

The logic of consumers flocking to off-price outlets in times of economic slowdown seems obvious . At Bicester’s Shanghai Village, a small off-season Tory Burch Kira bag – which retailed for about $1,000 – costs $287 before tax refund.

As Bollier points out: “Everyone adores a bargain, including me.” But discounts are not and have never been Bicester’s selling point, she says. Her view is that one cannot win on price alone .

Though markdowns are the main stock of its villages, the group allows brands to sell a limited selection of full-priced, current season goods that “very often” go on to make up some 30 to 40% of their business, says Bollier.

“That tells you that our guests are not necessarily just looking for bargains,” she adds.

Terrace overlooking the whole village at The Apartment in Bicester's Suzhou Village. PHOTO: THE BICESTER COLLECTION

To 23-year-old Chinese shopper, Fang Ruo Lan, price is a necessary but insufficient condition. The marketing specialist says: “Compared with buying luxury goods at the big brand counters, outlets let you buy the same new-season styles for less. So yo u definitely wouldn’t spend extra to buy at stores, unless you’re a fool with money to burn.”

But browsing regular outlet malls, as opposed to open-air high street style locations a la Bicester and Florentia Villages, is a no-no. It just does not give her the same “elegant” and “high-class” feeling. “To put it more bluntly, (I shop at luxury outlets) because I like to show off a bit,” she adds.

Her playful contempt for those who buy luxury at full price typifies a savvy, value-sensitive Chinese consumer that has become the new norm.

The heyday of the Chinese logomaniac is over, says managing partner of Shanghai-based research and consulting firm Daxue Consulting, Matthieu David-Experton. The more popular notion now is “to be a savvy consumer, instead of buying purely based on the logo,” he adds.

“Instead of looking smart or attractive because they’re carrying a luxury product, part of being attractive now is being smart about buying ‘worthy’ products or knowing what’s worth their money.”

The reappraisal is partly driven by Gen Z, who, being young, are less able to buy luxury at full price and justify their position with memes like “IQ tax” that mock the upper crust, he adds. They are also naturally more anxious about product value.

Florentia Village has outlets in six Chinese cities, and Hong Kong. PHOTO: FLORENTIA VILLAGE

Meanwhile, hot-off-the-runway goods from certain brands – like Kering’s beleaguered Gucci – are depreciating and the market for secondhand designer is growing fast, he adds.

Combined, these forces are boosting the status of outlet markdowns as the trend cycle loosens its grip on the Chinese consumer psyche and getting bang for buck becomes more of a bragging right .

Outlets are also becoming leisure destinations. People go there on the weekends with their family or to date, which is why footfall is growing faster than sales, notes David-Experton. Following China’s easing of travel visa rules, outlets are also benefitting from an increase in foreign tourists, he adds.

But in the final analysis, cut-price deals might still be the cornerstone of the outlet rush.

Says David-Experton: “It’s always price. I’m not sure people would visit just for the experience.

“The main driver is that there is a downgrade in terms of consumption in China. So instead of paying full price in the shop, people go to outlets. We have seen that in all categories there is ‘downgrade’ – but what I like to say is, people downgrade with dignity.

“They will look for a good price but still a brand.”