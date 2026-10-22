Design your own Longchamp Le Pliage bag at Raffles City pop-up

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The Longchamp My Pliage Personalisation Pop-Up will be held at Raffles City Singapore from Oct 21 to Nov 18.

DIY your Longchamp at My Pliage pop-up

Longchamp has brought its My Pliage Personalisation Pop-Up to Raffles City Singapore, in time for festive gifting. Singapore is one of five places in the Asia-Pacific region hosting the pop-up, along with Australia, Hong Kong, Taiwan and South Korea.

From Oct 21 to Nov 18, customers can design their own version of the French brand’s foldable Le Pliage bag on digital kiosks, with guidance from Longchamp advisers. It is the first time the customisable My Pliage service – formerly online-only – is available in person, where shoppers can feel fabric swatches and match styles.

The iconic Le Pliage was inspired by origami and created by the late Philippe Cassegrain, former president and second-generation leader of the family business, in 1993.

Shoppers choose from seven bag styles and up to 20 body colours, and can add stripes, hearts or a new leopard print. They can also pick leather details and hardware finishes, add their own lettering and have a message or date hot-stamped on the leather. It makes for more than 2.7 billion possible combinations, according to the brand.

Longchamp My Pliage Personalisation Pop-Up. PHOTOS: LONGCHAMP

Each bag is made to order from 100% recycled polyester at Longchamp’s atelier in Segre, France. Bags are ready in about six to eight weeks, and will be available for home delivery or store collection.

Prices range from $280 for a coin purse to $735 for a large travel bag.

Info: From Oct 21 to Nov 18 at Level 1 Stamford Square, Raffles City Singapore, 252 North Bridge Road

SE-Asian labels Gentlewoman and LSoul open first Singapore stores

Gentlewoman’s first Singapore store at 313@somerset. PHOTO: GENTLEWOMAN

Two South-east Asian fashion labels with strong followings in Singapore have opened their first stores here, a few doors apart on the third floor at 313@somerset.

Bangkok-born Gentlewoman, best known for its logo tote bag, opened on Oct 15. Founded in 2018 by entrepreneurs Raya Wannapinyo, Siripa Rueangwutthisakulchai and Jitpon Siriwattanamathangkul, the label started out with workwear. It now also offers casualwear, activewear, swimwear and accessories.

Totes start at $35 while other bag styles cost up to $109. Clothing is priced from $69 to $149.

Gentlewoman Singapore. PHOTO: GENTLEWOMAN

The store carries collections including Dormitory Darlings, a collaboration with Thai actress Chompoo Araya inspired by nostalgic everyday Thai life.

Next door, Vietnamese fashion house LSoul opened its flagship on Oct 14. Its opening party drew Vietnamese celebrities Tran Tieu Vy and Huynh Thi Thanh Thuy, along with Singapore personalities Sonia Chew, Mae Tan and Jade Rasif.

Vietnamese fashion house LSoul opened its flagship in Singapore on Oct 14. PHOTO: LSOUL

LSoul was founded by creative director Nguyen Trong Lam. It has dressed stars such as Blackpink, IU, Madison Beer and members of Twice, and made custom looks for Blackpink’s Deadline World Tour.

The store features its Autumn/Winter 2026 L’Amour collection, which debuted at Shanghai Fashion Week and is built around romantic details such as bows, florals, lace and knots. Ready-to-wear pieces are priced from $79 to $539, and accessories such as bags and shoes are priced from $399 to $479.

Celebrities and personalities at the opening party of LSoul’s first Singapore flagship. PHOTO: LSOUL

Both brands are brought in by Singapore-based distributor Grand Brands Asia.

Info: Gentlewoman is located at 03-18/21 and LSoul is located at 03-16/17, both at 313@somerset, 313 Orchard Road

Fenty Beauty reworks foundation shade range

The foundation comes in 50 new shades, reworked with more neutral undertones. PHOTO: FENTY BEAUTY

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty has launched the Pro Filt’r Fluid Flex Natural Matte Longwear Foundation ($72) in 50 new shades. The brand calls it its biggest launch since its 2017 launch, which debuted with a then groundbreaking range of 40 shades.

“We heard you loud and clear on the shades,” the Barbadian pop singer said in a press statement. Drawing on more than seven years of customer feedback, the brand rebuilt its range with adjusted undertones and more neutral shades to make matching easier.

The foundation was made in Japan and took almost three years to develop. It is designed to move with the skin and give medium, buildable coverage with a natural matt finish. The formula is also said to be waterproof, and resistant to sweat, humidity and transfer, with starfruit extract to control oil.

Fenty Beauty’s Pro Filt’r Fluid Flex Natural Matte Longwear Foundation ($72) and Foundation Brush 165 ($55). PHOTO: FENTY BEAUTY

The shade number and undertone letter are printed on the side of the frosted-glass pump bottle. A new Foundation Brush 165 ($55), with dense, wavy bristles and a scooped tip, is designed to follow the contours of the face.

Shoppers can also find their shade with virtual tools on Fenty Beauty’s website and TikTok.

Info: Available at Sephora stores and sephora.sg