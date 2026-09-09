Cult Bangkok fashion label Gentlewoman to make Singapore debut in October

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Bangkok fashion label Gentlewoman is opening its first store in Singapore in October 2026.

SINGAPORE - Bangkok-born fashion label Gentlewoman is set to make its Singapore debut this October, opening its first store here at 313@somerset.

Founded in Bangkok in 2018 by Raya Wannapinyo, Siripa Rueangwutthisakulchai and Jitpon Siriwattanamathangkul, Gentlewoman has grown into one of South -east Asia’s most recognisable contemporary fashion brands.

The label may be new to Singapore’s physical retail scene, but its presence is already familiar to local fashion audiences. Its cult-favourite tote bags , with ‘Gentlewoman’ emblazoned across the front, have become a common sight across the city, helping the brand build a following here even before opening a physical store.

Beyond its signature bags, Gentlewoman offers collections spanning casualwear, activewear, swimwear and accessories.

While it began with a focus on workwear, its offerings have evolved into a wider wardrobe designed to move seamlessly across different aspects of everyday life. The designs focus on versatile silhouettes, bold details and functionality, while reflecting the brand’s emphasis on individuality and self-expression.

Beyond its signature bags, Gentlewoman offers collections spanning casualwear, activewear, swimwear and accessories. PHOTO: GENTLEWOMAN

The new Singapore store will feature several collections, including Dormitory Darlings, a collaboration with Thai actress and style icon Chompoo Araya.

Inspired by people, places, and everyday moments that shape personal style, the collection draws on girlhood and local living, with playful details and effortless silhouettes.

Shoppers can also look forward to Echoes Of Refinement, which explores modern elegance and clean tailoring ; and Theory Of The Wind, which features fluid silhouettes, lightweight fabrics and flowing fringe designed to move with the wearer.

Dormitory Darlings from Bangkok fashion label Gentlewoman, which is opening its first store in Singapore in October 2026. PHOTOS: GENTLEWOMAN

In a press release, t he brand said the opening marks a new chapter in its relationship with its growing Singapore community , who can soon look forward to collaborations and Gentlewoman’s distinctive retail experience in-store .

The brand also plans to further expand its footprint in Singapore.

Co-founder K. Raya Wannapinyo said in the release : “As we continue to grow beyond Thailand, our ambition is to build a brand that feels relevant across cultures and communities, while remaining unmistakably Gentlewoman,” she said, adding that the brand is looking forward to contributing to Singapore’s fashion landscape.

Info: Gentlewoman Singapore opens Oct 15 at 03-18/21, 313@somerset, 313 Orchard Road.