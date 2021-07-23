For Subscribers
Crystal clear allure
Millennials and Gen Z take a shine to crystal accessories as Covid-19-related anxiety pushes more to explore alternative forms of wellness
Every Monday evening, Ms Shanice Sa turns into a live-streaming whiz. She sets up four studio lights and a table full of quartz, citrine, aventurine and other stones, and hawks them over Instagram Live.
The 23-year-old started home-based crystal business Soleil Crystals (@shopsoleilco) in July last year while working at a social media agency and pursuing a degree in communications.