SINGAPORE - A bona fide Jill of all trades, Ms Clayrene Chan can personalise almost any item imaginable, with mediums ranging from nail polish to dried flowers.

The regular fixture at fashion and beauty events has painted on water bottles for Italian label Prada, coin pouches for Swiss watch and jewellery brand Chopard, and coasters for French luxury house Dior - and even created stunning tiny floral artworks with resin on hand sanitisers.