Couture comeback

Cancelled last year due to the pandemic, the prestigious Cannes Film Festival returned to the French Riviera for its 74th edition on July 6.

It marked the first major film festival to return in a fully physical format since Covid-19 struck - aside from a scaled-down Venice Film Festival last September - and the stars did not hold back with their red carpet looks.

After all, Cannes has a notoriously strict dress code.

The fashion was back in full force, as celebrities stepped out in haute couture and fine jewels, along with this season's hottest accessory: a negative Covid-19 test.

Attendees were required to present proof of vaccination or a negative test every 48 hours to enter the main hall. Despite the festival's mask mandate, there was nary a face covering in sight.

As the event comes to a close this weekend, The Straits Times rounds up some of the hottest looks.

SPIKE LEE

The jury president of the festival had some of the snazziest suits of the week. The 64-year-old American film-maker's changing parade included a bright fuschia Louis Vuitton suit and custom Nikes for the opening ceremony and screening of the festival's opening film, the musical Annette; and a fun houndstooth number (with his wife, Tonya Lewis Lee), also from Louis Vuitton, at the screening of Flag Day, a drama directed by and starring Sean Penn.

BELLA HADID

American model Bella Hadid, 24, gave fashion fans a throwback moment in vintage Jean Paul Gaultier Couture.

The monochromatic gown with dramatic tulle underlay was first modelled by Naomi Campbell on the Couture Spring/Summer 2002 runway.

TIMOTHEE CHALAMET

Golden boy Timothee Chalamet can do no sartorial wrong in our eyes.

For the premiere of Wes Anderson's ensemble comedy-drama The French Dispatch, in which he plays a student revolutionary, the 25-year-old American actor stole hearts in a metallic Tom Ford suit and suave shades.

TILDA SWINTON

Not to be outdone, Chalamet's co-star Tilda Swinton, 60, rocked up to the red carpet in a bold colourblock ensemble from French designer Haider Ackermann. She donned a cropped, pink bolero blazer layered atop sequinned green long sleeves.

Fashion aside, the pair were also in one of the most shared photos of the festival - when Chalamet affectionately rested his head on the veteran Scottish actress' shoulder.