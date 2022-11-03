Premier beauty trade show to unveil new trends in beauty equipment, skincare and sustainable packaging

The definition of beauty has evolved over the years as trends come and go. With a wider acceptance of a variety of looks, hair and body types, plus gender-neutral cosmetics and skincare that cater to both men and women, today’s definition of beauty has become more inclusive and prioritises the well-being of the consumer as well as the planet.

As a result, the beauty industry has had to evolve to keep up with the times. These industry-shaping trends will be unveiled at Cosmoprof Asia 2022, a business-to-business (B2B) Asia Pacific beauty trade show.

It will run from Nov 16 to 18 alongside Cosmopack Asia 2022, an event that focuses on packaging and other services in the beauty supply chain.

“Consumers are increasingly aware of what they put on their bodies, and how it can impact their health and well-being,” says Ms Angel Fu, event director of Cosmoprof Asia. “At the event, we will bring together the best green innovations across the world, from vegan and cruelty-free products, to natural and organic products, plus sustainable packaging solutions.”

Other trends to look out for at Cosmoprof Asia 2022 include at-home skincare treatments, services that focus on holistic health such as lymphatic massage and myofascial release, and also the application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) analysis in beauty devices for a more accurate, reliable and customised beauty and wellness solution, says Ms Fu.

Returning after a two-year hiatus, Cosmoprof Asia 2022 will be held in Singapore for the first time. It was previously held in Hong Kong for 24 years. The trade show will feature an international line up of over 1,200 exhibitors from more than 45 countries and regions.

Some 15,000 attendees are expected to attend the fair at Singapore Expo and can look forward to sourcing from up-and-coming brands, reconnecting with the beauty community and experiencing new products and technologies.

The programme lineup will also include Cosmo Onstage, which are live demonstrations, product presentations and treatments. There will also be CosmoTalks, which will include over 10 seminars on packaging innovation and round-table discussions by industry experts on trends in sustainability and digital beauty as well as market regulations.

Here are five exciting up-and-coming trends to look out for at Cosmoprof Asia 2022.