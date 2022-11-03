Premier beauty trade show to unveil new trends in beauty equipment, skincare and sustainable packaging

The definition of beauty has evolved over the years as trends come and go. With a wider acceptance of a variety of looks, hair and body types, plus gender-neutral cosmetics and skincare that cater to both men and women, today’s definition of beauty has become more inclusive and prioritises the well-being of the consumer as well as the planet.
As a result, the beauty industry has had to evolve to keep up with the times. These industry-shaping trends will be unveiled at Cosmoprof Asia 2022, a business-to-business (B2B) Asia Pacific beauty trade show.
It will run from Nov 16 to 18 alongside Cosmopack Asia 2022, an event that focuses on packaging and other services in the beauty supply chain.
“Consumers are increasingly aware of what they put on their bodies, and how it can impact their health and well-being,” says Ms Angel Fu, event director of Cosmoprof Asia. “At the event, we will bring together the best green innovations across the world, from vegan and cruelty-free products, to natural and organic products, plus sustainable packaging solutions.”
Other trends to look out for at Cosmoprof Asia 2022 include at-home skincare treatments, services that focus on holistic health such as lymphatic massage and myofascial release, and also the application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) analysis in beauty devices for a more accurate, reliable and customised beauty and wellness solution, says Ms Fu.
Returning after a two-year hiatus, Cosmoprof Asia 2022 will be held in Singapore for the first time. It was previously held in Hong Kong for 24 years. The trade show will feature an international line up of over 1,200 exhibitors from more than 45 countries and regions.
Some 15,000 attendees are expected to attend the fair at Singapore Expo and can look forward to sourcing from up-and-coming brands, reconnecting with the beauty community and experiencing new products and technologies.
The programme lineup will also include Cosmo Onstage, which are live demonstrations, product presentations and treatments. There will also be CosmoTalks, which will include over 10 seminars on packaging innovation and round-table discussions by industry experts on trends in sustainability and digital beauty as well as market regulations.
Here are five exciting up-and-coming trends to look out for at Cosmoprof Asia 2022.
Sustainable packaging is becoming more common and easy to use
Sustainable packaging is a key part of the beauty industry’s move to being more planet-friendly.
A new innovation in the market is recyclable beauty brushes from F.S. Korea. Its Go Brush is customisable, allowing consumers to choose the colour of the brush handle, connective ferrule and even brush hairs. These parts can be replaced once the brush is worn out, instead of having to throw the entire brush away.
“As demand for sustainable plastic packaging grows, we started thinking about how to make make-up brushes recyclable and at the same time more entertaining for our customers,” says Mr Daniel Hwang, manager of the overseas sales department, F.S. Korea.
Other sustainable packing to look out for include recyclable droppers from Virospack made entirely from PCR (post-consumer recycled content), allowing you to recycle the entire dropper after use, and the EZ Airless refillable bottles from South Korean brand YONWOO which gives you the option of replacing worn-out portions instead of buying a new bottle.
The eyes continue to be the focal point of the face
Designed to enhance those peepers, eye cosmetics have become more innovative.
Japanese company Achieve’s Ledouble is a liquid solution that when applied on your eyelid creates neatly folded double eyelids. An alternative to tape adhesives, this quick-drying liquid is not glue so it is gentle on your skin and is meant to last all day.
Then there is Fraser Research Lab’s lash serum – formulated with nano-peptides, hyaluronic acid, organic moisturising oils and antioxidants, it helps to support lash growth.
Colours are another way to brighten the eyes. Australian brand BYS Cosmetics’s new 90’s-inspired eye make-up collection comes in a variety of eyeshadow and face palettes in nude tones and with hints of neon blue and bright pink.
Says Ms Amanda Aitken, managing director, BYS Cosmetics: “We love the varied make-up trends the 90’s was known for. Eyes were especially highlighted with pops of blue and pastel shadow, eye liner, mascara and thin brows.”
‘Prejuvenation’ has become more than just a buzzword
Consumers are taking care of their skin from a younger age and looking to delay the signs of ageing for as long as possible. Also known as ‘prejuvenation’, they prefer to do such treatments in the comfort of their homes.
A noteworthy product in the market is French brand Thalgo’s Reviving Marine Mist which contains isotonic seawater enriched with 92 minerals and trace elements to refresh, hydrate and strengthen the skin.
Belgian brand Celestetic’s Active Peel peeling and resurfacing night cream lets you regenerate your skin while you’re sleeping. Chock-full of anti-ageing ingredients, it includes 12 per cent mandelic acid which helps to accelerate skin renewal and fade dark spots.
“We wanted to create a homecare product that could be as efficient as professional peeling, and that could be used safely by the consumer,” says Mr Bernard Van Acker, chief executive officer and chairman of Celestetic.
Anti-ageing treatments have also become more advanced. Italian medical laser company Deka has pioneered its RedTouch laser technology which stimulates collagen production under the skin to reduce wrinkles, pigments, stretch marks and treat melasma.
Vegan products and plant-based creams become more mainstream
With more organic products in the market, there are even more options for the eco-conscious and those with sensitive skin.
Hairlovers Women and Hairlovers Men is a line of hair vitamins made entirely from vegan ingredients and without sugar to support and maintain healthy hair. The Austria brand has vitamins for women designed to make hair stronger and more lustrous, while the ones for men support hair and beard growth, and fight hair loss.
Another product to keep on your radar: Vivozonhealthcare’s Tinazana Bakuchiol Comforting Cream made from eco-friendly, plant-derived ingredients that are effective for the skin. Infused with Bakuchiol, a gentler alternative to retinol, it helps to strengthen and improve the skin from the inside out. Plus, it also comes in a recyclable package and has been certified by the UK Vegan Society.
There are also products for the little ones. Italian brand Natura House has launched its all-natural Cucciolo line for babies that consist of diaper cream, lotions and wipes made from ingredients such as marigold and mallow extracts.
“We developed this line to satisfy the needs of mothers,” says Ms Daniela Spialtini, export and private label manager, Natura House. “Our products can also be used by adults and the elderly. For example, the diaper rash cream can be used to soothe irritation and sores in those with incontinence.”
Hair products are being designed to promote wellness and healthy growth
Instead of using products with harsh chemicals or tools that can damage hair, consumers are looking for products that keep hair health a top priority.
With Korean brand Womax Co’s Must-X Thermal Wave Perm commercial machine, hair damage is minimised with smart temperature controls.
Meanwhile, Italian hair care brand Elchim has a range of professional hair dryers that are lightweight, powerful yet silent, and fitted with temperature controls so you can choose your setting according to your needs.
Another product, Ossome’s Hair Regrowth Tonic, targets hair cell renewal with its proprietary ingredient Exossome, a potent blend of proteins and triple peptides. It works to accelerate hair renewal by re-energising cells and protecting against environmental damage.
“We conceived Ossome haircare for urbanites, who struggle with hair loss and other problems brought on by hectic lifestyles and exposure to toxic chemical emissions in the city,” says a spokesperson from Ossome Pte Ltd. “Ossome scalp tonic has been clinically proven to increase hair growth by 15 per cent after four months.”
For more information, visit www.cosmoprof-asia.com.
