Cosmetics, curation, cashless payment: How Sephora is redefining the future of beauty retail

“During the pandemic, the external transformation of beauty – which had been driven through make-up – dramatically shifted to self-care, wellness, skin and hair.”

New categories have emerged from that, she adds, including wellness supplements and home fragrances, which will be progressively introduced in stores.

The new store is designed around key concerns from beauty shoppers on what they wanted in a store, based on consumer studies Sephora conducted in Shanghai and Singapore.

A lot of the digital enhancements are modelled after shopping behaviour online and shaped around “removing friction in the consumer journey inside the store”, says Ms Gogi.

She credits advancements in China, which “played a huge role in building an ecosystem with its ideas of live-streaming and social commerce, which are beginning to arrive in Singapore and the rest of Asia”.

In China, Sephora has tapped the e-commerce capabilities of Douyin (the Chinese version of TikTok) and other third-party platforms such as WeChat and Tmall, creating content that allows consumers to buy inside the channel.

“These are starting points of making social commerce transactional, and not just experiential. I believe Asia is going to be the next place where TikTok will start to make it e-commerce-driven as well.”

The wheels are in motion with new initiatives like the Sephora Squad. This hand-picked group of local influencers are some of the faces behind the tutorials and content in the new store, weaving the consumer’s online content consumption into the physical shopping process.

Sephora’s social strategy is focused on two main pillars – an “amplification of trend” and “building authenticity”, says Ms Gogi. “Our recommendations and point-of-view need to be truly authentic. I think today’s consumers want and demand it.”

The Sephora Squad – made up of creators of both genders across ethnicities – also represents a larger effort on the retailer’s part to engage its local community and be a part of the diversity conversation.

“Diversity and inclusion are in the DNA of Sephora,” Ms Gogi says.

Internally, the company began this journey a few years ago – in the form of diversity, equity and inclusion committees, providing unconscious bias training for staff and celebrating Culture Days.

Sephora’s workforce also spans more than 40 nationalities, of which more than 80 per cent are women.

On helming Sephora Asia, the mother of two notes: “I think more than a (diversity) push, it’s this role of allowing a sense of ease for anyone, from any background, to get to senior positions within a company. That environment that allows people to be successful, is what I would say Sephora has.”

Asked why she believes Sephora has been able to stay ahead of the beauty game, she says: “We have led a lot of the beauty trends. We’ve identified them early on and then really disruptively moved them.”

Sephora’s strength lies in curation, she adds. “Consumers want us to tell them, here is the latest trend, here are the latest products that go into that trend. Our role is to give you a choice so you can see what’s important to you from a values perspective.”