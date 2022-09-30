Cosmetics, curation, cashless payment: How Sephora is redefining the future of beauty retail

SINGAPORE – Sephora boutiques have always launched to much fanfare and massive queues.
It was the same scene at the French beauty giant’s newest opening in Singapore on Sept 23.
But step into the new space at Raffles City and you will find that it is not your typical Sephora store, but more of a beauty tech playground.
Product displays have been optimised for customers’ play. At an interactive table of skincare – curated by skin type – “lift and learn’” technology allows you to pick up a product and see information about it light up on a screen.
Elsewhere, iPads play curated beauty tutorials by local content creators to help customers shop strategically, according to trending looks.
You will not find a cash register here. The store – Sephora’s 11th in Singapore – is the first in the region to go entirely cashless.
Touted as the global multi-brand retailer’s first Asia Store of the Future, it will serve as Sephora’s testing ground before it considers rolling out the technology and experience to its other stores, says Sephora Asia president Alia Gogi.
In an exclusive interview with The Straits Times at Sephora Asia’s headquarters in Ngee Ann City, the 42-year-old adds: “Singapore is our second market after China. It has been a hub of our innovation and centre of excellence when it comes to digital capabilities. Singapore is a critical market for us.”
The 426 sq m Raffles City store breaks new ground in beauty retail, which took a hit during the pandemic.
Even after Covid-19 restrictions eased, brick-and-mortar retail was impacted by the absence of make-up testers and in-store interactions.
“Crisis management has been a large part of my life,” says Ms Gogi drily. The Briton, who stepped into her role in July 2020, oversees Sephora Asia’s 10 markets, which include Singapore, Greater China, India and New Zealand.
“But we were fortunate enough, pre-Covid-19, to have invested in digital capabilities and our ecosystem – the website, mobile app and stores – to continue to serve consumers’ beauty needs.”
Sephora’s success story is one many try to replicate. The subsidiary of French luxury group LVMH was founded in 1969 and revolutionised the beauty retail landscape, pioneering the try-before-you-buy concept for cosmetics and introducing to the market cult brands one could not find in department stores.
Its first flagship store in Singapore landed in 2008 at Takashimaya Shopping Centre. In 2015, Sephora acquired beauty e-tailer Luxola as part of the transformation of its South-east Asia e-commerce business (sephora.sg) – a move Ms Gogi believes put Sephora in good stead for its omnichannel capabilities today.
“It allowed us to access consumers online in a very disruptive way, and created an omnichannel, digital-first mindset in the people in our teams,” she says.
“When we think about a new product launch today, everything is about ‘how is this going to show up online?’ That wasn’t necessarily the case eight years ago when we were just one channel, and it was very much around ‘how is it going to look in stores?’”
Prestige beauty has an added touch of “image and aspiration”, when compared with fast-moving consumer goods, she adds.
Before she joined LVMH as senior vice-president of merchandising for Sephora China in 2011, she spent more than nine years in China as the trading director for health and beauty retailer A.S. Watson Group, which owns pharmacy chain Watsons.
“Mass is about being accessible with great operational experience. When you go into prestige, it’s a much more aspirational approach around how beauty is perceived. You start to build a brand. Sephora as a multi-brand retailer is a brand – it has authority,” she says.
“During the pandemic, the external transformation of beauty – which had been driven through make-up – dramatically shifted to self-care, wellness, skin and hair.”
New categories have emerged from that, she adds, including wellness supplements and home fragrances, which will be progressively introduced in stores.
The new store is designed around key concerns from beauty shoppers on what they wanted in a store, based on consumer studies Sephora conducted in Shanghai and Singapore.
A lot of the digital enhancements are modelled after shopping behaviour online and shaped around “removing friction in the consumer journey inside the store”, says Ms Gogi.
She credits advancements in China, which “played a huge role in building an ecosystem with its ideas of live-streaming and social commerce, which are beginning to arrive in Singapore and the rest of Asia”.
In China, Sephora has tapped the e-commerce capabilities of Douyin (the Chinese version of TikTok) and other third-party platforms such as WeChat and Tmall, creating content that allows consumers to buy inside the channel.
“These are starting points of making social commerce transactional, and not just experiential. I believe Asia is going to be the next place where TikTok will start to make it e-commerce-driven as well.”
The wheels are in motion with new initiatives like the Sephora Squad. This hand-picked group of local influencers are some of the faces behind the tutorials and content in the new store, weaving the consumer’s online content consumption into the physical shopping process.
Sephora’s social strategy is focused on two main pillars – an “amplification of trend” and “building authenticity”, says Ms Gogi. “Our recommendations and point-of-view need to be truly authentic. I think today’s consumers want and demand it.”
The Sephora Squad – made up of creators of both genders across ethnicities – also represents a larger effort on the retailer’s part to engage its local community and be a part of the diversity conversation.
“Diversity and inclusion are in the DNA of Sephora,” Ms Gogi says.
Internally, the company began this journey a few years ago – in the form of diversity, equity and inclusion committees, providing unconscious bias training for staff and celebrating Culture Days.
Sephora’s workforce also spans more than 40 nationalities, of which more than 80 per cent are women.
On helming Sephora Asia, the mother of two notes: “I think more than a (diversity) push, it’s this role of allowing a sense of ease for anyone, from any background, to get to senior positions within a company. That environment that allows people to be successful, is what I would say Sephora has.”
Asked why she believes Sephora has been able to stay ahead of the beauty game, she says: “We have led a lot of the beauty trends. We’ve identified them early on and then really disruptively moved them.”
Sephora’s strength lies in curation, she adds. “Consumers want us to tell them, here is the latest trend, here are the latest products that go into that trend. Our role is to give you a choice so you can see what’s important to you from a values perspective.”
She is unfazed about the saturating beauty market and the rise of direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands, a retail trend insiders say could rattle the traditional multi-brand concept.
“One of the biggest benefits Sephora has is that consumers want choice. D2C brands have a value that consumers are attracted to. And consumers also want the freedom of choice, to be able to go into one location and have 10,000 products to choose from. Both are viable and important parts of the beauty journey.”
Sephora Singapore carries more than 200 brands.
The next Store of the Future will be unveiled in Shanghai in April 2023. Asia – home to some 400 Sephora stores – is still hugely under-represented for the company, Ms Gogi says.
“We’re only scratching the surface of what the Asia region has in the number of beauty consumers. Being able to reach those consumers is our future goal, whether through store or online expansions,” she adds.
“We’re the only omnichannel prestige beauty player in the world, so I think that gives us an advantage. We’ve been in the industry for more than 50 years. We have an expertise, we are a brand and we stand for something.”
Six features to check out at Sephora Raffles City Store of the Future:
1. Skincredibles
This technology uses a handheld device to take pictures of three areas of the face to assess different elements – moisture, fine lines, pores and sebum – and give product recommendations. Customers can request a free skin consultation at the Skincare Lounge to learn about the health of their skin and be given a tailored product regimen.
2. Shop By Look
Here, you can easily recreate TikTok’s trending looks. The make-up “play table” shows videos of content creators using specific products to create looks.
“Shop By Look makes life a bit easier for consumers by saying, hey, here’re the seven products that help you deliver that look,” says Ms Gogi. “When you look at influencers and the big founders of make-up brands, it’s really their expression of looks that drives the authenticity for consumers to buy.”
3. Paid services
Sephora has elevated its service catalogue to include paid, sit-down make-up, haircare and styling services for those in search of a professional makeover. These include Perk By Hydrafacial ($90 for 45 minutes) – a non-invasive facial treatment to deeply cleanse, exfoliate and hydrate skin that is available for the first time at Sephora.
These services are conducted in private corners and the semi-private Beauty Live Studio.
4. Cashless payments
Operating on a fully mobile point-of-sale system, the store will see beauty advisers equipped to help customers check out anywhere in the store.
“Consumers don’t want to queue anymore, they don’t want to wait. They’re so used to a two-click checkout,” says Ms Gogi.
5. Scan To Interact
Customers can get real-time feedback by scanning the barcode of a product on the Sephora app, which takes them to the retailer’s ratings and reviews page online. Sephora has more than a million ratings and reviews worldwide.
6. Beauty School
A dedicated event space hosts masterclasses and events, such as on skin cleansing. These mostly free classes can be booked via the Sephora app, and about 50 are already planned for the next two months.
Ms Gogi says: “Why do people want to come to stores? They don’t want to come to do a transaction because they can do that online. So experiential retail is absolutely fundamental now to the brick-and-mortar business.”
Info: Sephora Asia Store of the Future is located at 01-20/21/22, Raffles City Shopping Centre, 252 North Bridge Road