Converse CEO apologises after ad evoked Ku Klux Klan, lynching

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Converse chief executive Aaron Cain said the brand was hiring a third party to evaluate its processes.

BOSTON – Converse chief executive Aaron Cain condemned racism and apologised for a recent advertisement that was criticised for evoking the Ku Klux Klan (KKK) and lynching.

In a meeting with employees in Boston on Sept 24, Cain said Converse was hiring a third party to evaluate its processes, according to people familiar with the matter who were not authorised to speak publicly.

It was the first time he had addressed the full Converse team in person since the ad was pulled, one of the people said, adding that the meeting lasted less than 30 minutes.

Nike, which owns Converse, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Cain had previously sent a memo promising to review internal processes.

Revenue at the brand has contracted for 13 straight quarters. Since Elliott Hill has taken over as Nike’s chief executive, he has managed to revive growth in some areas of the company, but Converse has been one of the more stubborn parts of the business to turn around.

The recent Converse ad drew outrage for being racist, depicting the lower half of a person wearing a white garment holding a pair of shoes. A number of social-media users said the garment resembled a KKK hood due to lighting and shadows, while the shoes evoked a person being hanged.

On Sept 21, members of the Congressional Black Caucus put out a statement saying it was disturbed by Converse’s decision to release the ad, and said it will be reaching out to Nike executives to meet.

“The images should not have been used, and we began removing them from all channels as soon as the concern was raised,” Cain said in a memo to employees. Bloomberg