SINGAPORE – There was a time when a bottle of Johnson & Johnson baby powder was a childhood staple in every Asian household. The beloved product had an inimitable scent which reminded one of chubby-cheeked infants and freshly laundered towels.

Then in 1999, long-time users of the product began suing the company after developing ovarian cancer, claiming it was due to the use of asbestos – a carcinogenic mineral – in its products.