Coming clean: More and more Singaporeans are turning to clean beauty and not just because it is better for planet earth

SINGAPORE – There was a time when a bottle of Johnson & Johnson’s baby powder was a childhood staple in every Asian household. The beloved product had an inimitable scent which reminded one of chubby-cheeked infants and freshly laundered towels.

Then in 1999, long-time users of the product began suing the company after developing ovarian cancer, claiming it was due to the use of asbestos – a carcinogenic mineral – in its products.

According to Bloomberg, more than 40,000 cases have been lodged against the company in the United States alone. In August, the company announced it would stop selling and making talc-based baby powder globally in 2023, more than two years after it ended sales in the US and Canada.

This controversy alerted many women to the importance of knowing what they put on their bodies and faces.

It is probably one reason “clean beauty”, a movement that started some time in the 2010s, is gaining traction.

Clean beauty refers to cosmetic products that are not toxic to both humans and the planet.

In its report The Evolution Of Clean Beauty In Asia, trend forecasting company WSGN says that while the clean beauty trend was slow to take off in the region, it is now going mainstream as more consumers turn to products that are free of toxic ingredients in the pandemic.

Ms Christine Chua, beauty analyst for Asia-Pacific at WGSN, says: “The trend is further spurred by the popularity of skincare influencers during the pandemic. By going in-depth into the specific components and ingredients of products in their videos, influencers such as Hyram and Liah Yoo contributed greatly to people being more conscious about what goes into their skincare products.”

American Hyram Yarbro, 25, and South Korean Liah Yoo, 32, are skincare influencers with their own skincare lines. Both have more than one million followers on YouTube.