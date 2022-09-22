Coming clean: More and more Singaporeans are turning to clean beauty and not just because it is better for planet earth

SINGAPORE – There was a time when a bottle of Johnson & Johnson’s baby powder was a childhood staple in every Asian household. The beloved product had an inimitable scent which reminded one of chubby-cheeked infants and freshly laundered towels.
Then in 1999, long-time users of the product began suing the company after developing ovarian cancer, claiming it was due to the use of asbestos – a carcinogenic mineral – in its products.
According to Bloomberg, more than 40,000 cases have been lodged against the company in the United States alone. In August, the company announced it would stop selling and making talc-based baby powder globally in 2023, more than two years after it ended sales in the US and Canada.
This controversy alerted many women to the importance of knowing what they put on their bodies and faces.
It is probably one reason “clean beauty”, a movement that started some time in the 2010s, is gaining traction.
Clean beauty refers to cosmetic products that are not toxic to both humans and the planet.
In its report The Evolution Of Clean Beauty In Asia, trend forecasting company WSGN says that while the clean beauty trend was slow to take off in the region, it is now going mainstream as more consumers turn to products that are free of toxic ingredients in the pandemic.
Ms Christine Chua, beauty analyst for Asia-Pacific at WGSN, says: “The trend is further spurred by the popularity of skincare influencers during the pandemic. By going in-depth into the specific components and ingredients of products in their videos, influencers such as Hyram and Liah Yoo contributed greatly to people being more conscious about what goes into their skincare products.”
American Hyram Yarbro, 25, and South Korean Liah Yoo, 32, are skincare influencers with their own skincare lines. Both have more than one million followers on YouTube.
Asia is expected to be the fastest-growing region for the clean beauty market, according to the global firm Brand Essence Market Research. The global market size for clean beauty is now valued at US$5.44 billion (S$7.73 billion), with a projected annual growth of 12 per cent from 2020 to 2027.
In Singapore, a slew of home-grown beauty brands like Sigi Skin, Vizu Organics, Klynn Beauty and Roots & Ceremony have appeared in the past two years.
Meanwhile, Sephora South-east Asia recently launched the Clean + Planet Positive seal, which spotlights brands that are ecological and sustainable. In its press release, the beauty retailer says it hopes to educate and empower customers to make more informed beauty purchases.
E-commerce platform Zerrin has also expanded its conscious beauty category with a new curated collection of products from Singapore, India, London and New Zealand. Its founder Susannah Jaffer, 31, says cleaner beauty formulations are not just a smart decision for the environment, but also key for long-term well-being.
“Our skin is our largest organ and absorbs up to 70 per cent of what we apply on it. Today, many ingredients used by mainstream brands have been confirmed as harmful to both people and the planet, from the way they’re sourced and produced to how they impact our health,” she says.
However, she believes people often confuse clean with organic or “100 per cent natural”.
“I think one thing driving misconceptions is the idea that we should be afraid of chemicals or synthetic ingredients. Skincare is a science, and everything in nature is a chemical – even water. Not all man-made ingredients are harmful,” she says.
Dermatologist Tan Wei Sheng, 41, agrees that clean beauty products can contain safe synthetic compounds.
“Many synthetic chemicals formulated for skincare are safe, and some are almost essential. Take preservatives, for instance, which are normally added in very low concentrations to avoid bacterial overgrowth and contamination in skincare products,” he says.
One way to identify a clean beauty product is to beef up one’s knowledge of ingredients and read labels.
Ms Jaffer says: “Try the Think Dirty app, which enables you to type in an ingredient and find out how clean it is. The app also offers greener alternatives as recommendations from its database. Clean beauty products should be both safe and naturally sourced.”
Clean beauty must-haves
Jane Iredale’s PurePressed Base Mineral Foundation, $72
A foundation, concealer and sunscreen rolled into one, Jane Iredale’s best-selling product has not only undergone rigorous testing to ensure its safety and efficacy, but also contains skin-loving ingredients such as pine bark and pomegranate extract.
Victoria Beckham Beauty’s Smoky Eye Brick, $124
Founded by Posh Spice herself, this brand practises full transparency and adheres to a strict formulation guideline. It vows to leave out more than 1,300 additives that the European Union has banned, including mineral oil and synthetic fragrances.
100% Pure’s Fruit Pigmented Lip & Cheek Tint, $42
Made from vibrant fruit pigments, plus shea and cocoa butters to soften and hydrate, this lip tint is good enough to eat. The best part? It doubles as a cream blush.
Roots & Ceremony’s Inner Peace Purifying Cleanser, $48
The thoughtfully curated products from this home-grown brand are formulated without sulphates, parabens and synthetic fragrances. Take its cleanser, for instance, which is made from moisturising aloe vera gel as well as several essential oils.
Tata Harper’s Superkind Bio-Barrier Serum, $206
One of the pioneers in natural luxury skincare, the brand is big on the farm-to-face philosophy. Formulated for sensitive skin, this hypoallergenic and dermatologist-tested serum uses algae and plant ceramides to rejuvenate skin.
Vizu Organic’s Acne + Pimples Blemish Lightening Oil, $35
Fans swear by this home-grown sustainable skincare brand’s potent herbal remedies. Made for acne-prone skin, this oil blend by Vizu is made from seven superfood ingredients to promote wound healing, prevent acne and lighten scars.