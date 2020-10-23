Colourful, triumphant return to the catwalk

The most recent edition of Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2021 was a season filled with firsts, farewells and epic one-offs.

It also heralded a return to full-on, real-life runway shows (albeit socially distanced) after almost every brand that showed at the preceding New York and London Fashion Weeks opted for video formats or small-scale showroom presentations.

Even before it began, the buzz surrounding Milan Fashion Week was already deafening - thanks in no small part to Prada, where Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons' unprecedented team-up bore its first fruits.

Together, two of the industry's most respected auteurs redefined the essence of Prada - stripping it down to its most recognisable signatures and recontextualising them with a new creative frisson.

Meanwhile, at Fendi, it was the closing of a chapter instead of the start of one.

The collection marked Silvia Venturini Fendi's last as creative director before her friend Kim Jones joins the brand next February to helm its womenswear division, while Venturini Fendi goes back to designing menswear.

The week's other big highlight was Valentino, which decamped from its usual slot on the Paris Fashion Week calendar to show in Milan as a sign of solidarity with the home country of both the brand and its current creative director, Pierpaolo Piccioli.

For this one-off special, Piccioli dialled down the theatricality typical of his Valentino collections, but kept the exuberance - expressed through brilliant, uplifting colours and prints rendered on easy-to-wear silhouettes.

Sandwiched between Fendi, which opened Milan Fashion Week, and Valentino, which closed it, were other thoughtful explorations of fashion - a tribute to Sicilian patchwork and craftsmanship at Dolce&Gabbana and a homage to Alfred Hitchcock and cinema heroines at Salvatore Ferragamo.

Prada

It was the most anticipated show of the season: Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons' first joint collection at the former's namesake label.

The team-up was an unprecedented move in the industry and no one knew quite what to expect.

What the pair did was pare the brand down to its purest codes - very much in line with Simons' penchant for getting to the core essence of a house he has just joined.

There were specific looks and items packed with Prada-ness: the housecoat, the slim knit with the full pleated skirt, the subversively demure kitten heels, the nylon backpack, the pyjama suit and, most importantly, the idea of a uniform.

But there was also plenty of Simons-ness - underscoring just how in sync the pair's thought processes have always been.

The long, lean silhouette of shell tops and tunics worn over trousers that opened the show was both a Simons signature and a Prada mainstay.

The cocoon coats, clutched close at the bosom, were a romantic gesture both designers have employed to great effect.

Other Simons-isms abounded - most notably, the fitted, branded polo-necks with holes cut out that were layered under most of the looks; and the Peter de Potter graphics that appeared throughout, even overlaid on some of Prada's most iconic ugly-chic prints from the 1990s.

Further manifestations of the duo's shared design language included the wrap, a key motif in the collection. Through this seemingly simple design, they explored the different meanings clothes can take on.

The collection was a highly effective exercise in sketching out the potential shapes that this ongoing collaboration might take.

Salvatore Ferragamo

Inspired by the icy chic of Hitchcock heroines such as Kim Novak and Tippi Hedren, creative director Paul Andrew sent out a collection that was sharp and sophisticated, enlivened by Technicolor hues.

Pistachio, buttercup, mauve, sky blue and blush-pink shades were played off against stone and sand hues. The prevalence of craft enriched the tactility of the collection, evident in the feather adornments, perforated leathers, honeycomb knits and a string skirt that looked like it was floating.

Shoes were a standout as well, from the square-toed slingbacks to new versions of the brand's iconic F-wedge.

Dolce& Gabbana

Dolce&Gabbana wrote another chapter in its continuing love letter to Italy; this time, an ode to Sicily and the abundance of unique craftsmanship found there - the culture having been shaped by centuries of Spanish, Arabic, Norman and French influence.

Taking the collection's name of Patchwork di Sicilia literally, the designers presented dazzling kaleidoscopes of print and colour, rendered on brocades, poplin, chiffon and georgette.

The duo also referenced their own history, looking back at one of their collections from 1993, which was in turn inspired by the 1970s.

The bohemian spirit of that era has been given a modern spin and high-octane sex appeal - maxi dresses, tunic tops and flowing kaftans alternating with bombshell dresses in hourglass silhouettes, miniskirts and razor-sharp tailoring.

Valentino

For one season only, Pierpaolo Piccioli moved the Valentino show from Paris to Milan in a show of support for the home country of both its designer and brand.

The show opened with sharp little blocks of black and white, before print, colour and texture seeped in to infuse the collection with a lighthearted joyousness.

All throughout, silhouettes were streamlined, softened, simplified - everything grounded by flat shoes.

Standout looks included intricate lace shirts for him and her. There were also other pieces which looked equally arresting on both men and women, from blousons and suits with shorts to nonchalant blazer-and-blue-jeans combos.

The jeans were a hit. Created in collaboration with Levi's, they were an updated take on the iconic 517 style from the 60s, conceived through a process Piccioli called resignification - the giving of new value to symbols and ideas from a different time which are still relevant today.

Other elements that got the remix treatment were the brand's signature Rockstuds - now supersized - and the collection's print of big, beautiful blooms, lifted from an archival dress.

Fendi

After months of digital experimentation, LVMH-owned Fendi heralded a return to the old-school but ultimately comforting catwalk, kicking off Milan Fashion Week along the way.

In the brand's first co-ed show - and Silvia Venturini Fendi's last solo outing before Kim Jones takes the helm at its womenswear section next season - a clever play on duality and contradictions reigns supreme: the severe versus the soft, the buttoned-up against the uninhibited, womanly women alongside boyish boys, and straightforward silhouettes juxtaposed with intricate craftsmanship and impeccable construction.

Elsewhere, the humble played against the haute - best signified by the linens and bedding fabrics offset with feathers and furs.

The formal was softened, the relaxed, elevated; and the lightness of transparent fabrics found its counterpoint in the rich textures realised in different regions of Italy.

On the accessories front, Venturini Fendi played a game of conceal-and-reveal - shrouding brand icons such as the Peekaboo and Baguette bags in sheer organzas and silks. At a time when the human touch has become a rare commodity, the mark of the human hand is stronger than ever - evidenced in the basketry, latticework, quilting and weaving.

Before the show, the collection was previewed on multiple generations of the Fendi family. Continuing the familial theme, Venturini Fendi cast siblings, as well as parents and children, to walk the show.

Expanding on last season's diverse casting, she also brought forth a multi-generational, size-inclusive crew of models that included Penelope Tree, Ashley Graham, Karen Elson, Yasmin le Bon, Eva Herzigova and Paloma Elsesser.

