Coach, Ralph Lauren defy China slump as badge of new cool

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Coach and Ralph Lauren saw China sales jump more than 30% for the quarter ending in September.

BEIJING – Zhang Tong used to splash out at least 100,000 yuan (S$19,000) per year for Gucci bags and Balenciaga dresses in Shanghai. Now, the 26-year-old doctoral student’s outfit of choice is a plain T-shirt and a Coach leather backpack.

While Zhang still has money to spend, she sees her style change as a way to stay trendy.

“Young people have moved away from viewing luxury goods as symbols of status and prestige. It’s old-fashioned,” she said. “We are pragmatic now, and a fashionable design plus good value for money is cool.”

Shoppers like Zhang show that retail demand in China has not disappeared, but has become more selective. While high-end luxury labels previously rode the wave of the country’s rapid wealth creation to drive growth, that playbook is no longer working.

Younger Chinese shoppers are less likely to blindly splurge on a label, as individuality, practicality and perceived value increasingly shape purchasing decisions.

Some foreign brands and a handful of new local upstarts are benefiting from that consumer evolution.

Coach and Ralph Lauren saw China sales jump more than 30% for the quarter ending in September, the same period when labels from LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and Kering marked double-digit declines in China sales.

New York-based Tapestry, which owns Coach, recorded a 35% increase in greater China revenue for its fiscal year ending in June.

“Chinese consumers haven’t lost their appetite. They’re just becoming more rational about where they spend their money,” said Alexis Bonhomme, chief executive officer of luxury consultancy Trinity Asia.

China’s luxury market is splintering into three groups: Those who have stopped buying, wealthy buyers chasing prestige brands like Hermes and Patek Philippe, and shoppers seeking quality at accessible prices, according to Jacques Roizen, co-founder of Shanghai-based Foresight Performance Partners.

Coach’s appeal lies in its specialisation in leather and heritage, while Ralph Lauren sells a distinct lifestyle image. Both brands ultimately let shoppers spend less while still feeling elevated, Roizen added.

“We are very, very attuned to the Chinese market,” Todd Kahn, CEO of the Coach brand, said in an interview. “The price-value equation of the Coach product is compelling in China, and we see that as a real point of differentiation from us and maybe traditional European luxury.”

China’s luxury market is splintering into three groups: Those who have stopped buying, wealthy buyers chasing prestige brands, and shoppers seeking quality at accessible prices. PHOTO: EPA

Tapestry estimates that about five million Chinese are turning 18 every year, and less than 1% of them own a Coach product, presenting a large market to tap.

The company is aiming to become the first luxury product young adults buy. The brand’s strategy relies heavily on local fieldwork, where it works with local agencies to interview young customers in their 20s in their homes to understand their habits and values.

“One of the mistakes that many of the traditional luxury companies have done, in my opinion, is that they’ve taken for granted the consumers and always push the price higher and higher,” Liliana Lucioni, president of Coach’s Greater China business, said in an interview in Shanghai during the China International Import Expo. “This price increase may have alienated the customer a bit.”

Coach has more than 300 physical stores in China across 90 cities, and Greater China sales accounted for roughly 18% of Tapestry’s revenue in fiscal 2026.

Luxury goods command some of the highest retail prices globally in the Chinese market, after brands raised prices to take advantage of demand during the boom years. The cost of certain Louis Vuitton and Chanel handbags rose anywhere from around 50% to more than double between 2019 and 2023 in China, according to a report from CMB International.

Although labels have tried to align prices across markets in recent years, China’s import duties and local taxes still add a steep premium.

Zhang, the Shanghai student, said she still buys luxury handbags to use for special occasions, but strategises where to buy them for the best value. Recently, she purchased a Dior handbag on a trip to South Korea to take advantage of the lower price and tax refunds.

While Coach and Ralph Lauren have been winning over a new generation of value-conscious consumers for now, it’s not guaranteed how long that will last in the Chinese market.

And any misstep risks backlash. Brands like Lululemon Athletica have seen business affected in China after facing public fallout over perceived cultural slights and probes into “forever chemicals” in their apparel.

Foreign labels must also contend with increased competition from popular homegrown brands. One example is bagmaker Songmont, which pairs Chinese historical storytelling with leather craftsmanship at the same pricing tier as Coach.

“Today’s popularity creates an opportunity. It does not guarantee that the next collection will sell,” Roizen said.

Wendy Meng, a 28-year-old office worker in Shenzhen, has stopped buying branded handbags entirely. She designs custom graphics, including portraits of herself and her dog, and pays a merchant on e-commerce platform Taobao just 50 yuan to print them onto plain canvas tote bags.

“I wear them for different occasions, to work or to a date,” Meng said. “I think that’s the best self-expression, better than any other branded bags. I can tell stories behind these bag designs to everyone I meet. It’s a great conversation starter.” BLOOMBERG