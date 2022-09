SINGAPORE – Digital marketeer Cynthia Lim, 32, used to follow an elaborate skincare routine popularised by the K-beauty wave until she began developing allergies to some of her go-to products about 2½ years ago.

“There were seven to nine steps in all, and it began with me double cleansing my skin and ending with a moisturiser. However, several years into it, my skin began flaring up. It was strange because I have had good skin since I was a teenager,” she says.