Chop-py haircut, anyone?

Hoping to be a cut above the competition, Pakistani barber Ali Abbas relies on an unusual array of tools to practise his craft - including blowtorches, meat cleavers and even broken glass . During a typical trim, he may take a bit off with a blowtorch and add layers with the help of a cleaver and butcher's block (above), while occasionally thinning out a thicker mane with a bit of broken glass. PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSES
Hoping to be a cut above the competition, Pakistani barber Ali Abbas relies on an unusual array of tools to practise his craft - including blowtorches, meat cleavers and even broken glass (above). During a typical trim, he may take a bit off with a blowtorch and add layers with the help of a cleaver and butcher's block, while occasionally thinning out a thicker mane with a bit of broken glass. PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Hoping to be a cut above the competition, Pakistani barber Ali Abbas relies on an unusual array of tools to practise his craft - including blowtorches, meat cleavers and even broken glass. During a typical trim, he may take a bit off with a blowtorch (above) and add layers with the help of a cleaver and butcher's block, while occasionally thinning out a thicker mane with a bit of broken glass. PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
On why he decided to use these tools, Mr Abbas said: "I thought I should do something different to attract more clients. In the beginning, I tried it on artificial hair. After practising it for some time, I used it on a client and he liked it a lot." Since he unveiled his unconventional modus operandi in 2016, his popularity has grown, leading to television appearances and fashion shoots. He charges 2,000 rupees (S$17) for the unorthodox treatment or 1,000 rupees for a traditional trim with a pair of scissors.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Published: 
1 hour ago

Topics: 