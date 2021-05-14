Chop-py haircut, anyone?

On why he decided to use these tools, Mr Abbas said: "I thought I should do something different to attract more clients. In the beginning, I tried it on artificial hair. After practising it for some time, I used it on a client and he liked it a lot." Since he unveiled his unconventional modus operandi in 2016, his popularity has grown, leading to television appearances and fashion shoots. He charges 2,000 rupees (S$17) for the unorthodox treatment or 1,000 rupees for a traditional trim with a pair of scissors.

PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE