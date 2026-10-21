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Chinese supermodel Ming Xi, wife of Mario Ho, returns to Victoria’s Secret show after 8 years

Chinese supermodel Ming Xi is going viral for her recent participation in the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Chinese supermodel Ming Xi has sparked buzz online after returning to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Los Angeles, the United States, on Oct 18.

The 2026 show marks her first appearance at the annual event in eight years, having last walked the runway in 2018.

In an Instagram update, Xi, 37, uploaded two videos of herself posing and strutting down the runway, along with a photo of her wearing a gold corset paired with oversized angel wings.

She expressed her excitement at returning to the Victoria’s Secret runway, describing the experience as feeling like coming home.

“There are simply no words that can fully capture how overwhelmed and elated I feel right now. Thank you so much for having me at the show,” she wrote on Oct 19.

Her post quickly gained traction online, garnering more than 679,000 likes on Instagram as at morning on Oct 21.

Xi’s husband, Mario Ho, son of the late Macau casino tycoon Stanley Ho, also celebrated her return with two posts, calling her a “real-life angel”.

“Jaw dropped. So proud of you. Pride of the family. The angel is back with her massive wings,” the 31-year-old wrote.

Fellow “angel” Gigi Hadid also praised Xi’s runway appearance, commenting: “The slow-mo shot in your gold wings nearly killed me. So stunning.”

Xi and Ho, who share a seven-year-old son and four-year-old daughter, made headlines in September after hosting a grand wedding reception for family and friends in Macau.

During their traditional Chinese tea ceremony on Sept 28, Ho’s mother Angela Leong presented Xi with 22 gold bangles as a wedding gift.

Xi and Ho began dating in 2017 after meeting on the Chinese reality show Mr Left Mr Right.

In May 2019, Ho proposed to Xi with a Super Mario-themed celebration in Shanghai featuring 99,999 roses. The couple registered their marriage about two months later. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK