Chic and climate-friendly: Hermes’ strategy a lesson in slow, sustainable fashion

SINGAPORE – In a world where eco has become a buzzword, Hermes is working to make sure sustainability is in the bag.

“Sustainability has been part of Hermes’ DNA since its inception in 1837 because of its craftsmanship model. About 60 per cent of the products are crafted in-house using materials provided by a network of long-term suppliers,” says Mr Olivier Fournier, executive vice-president for corporate development and social affairs. He adds that this has enabled the French maison to control the quality and durability of a product.

Clad in his trademark suit and dark-rimmed spectacles, Mr Fournier may look like a businessman, but he comes across more as an evangelist – not for religion but for sustainability. He was in town to talk about it at the Hermes In The Making exhibition earlier in October. But he seemed just as happy discussing the subject in private, during an interview with The Straits Times at the Hermes boutique in Marina Bay Sands.

According to a recent report by global management consulting firm McKinsey & Company, the fashion industry emits about the same quantity of greenhouse gases a year as the entire economies of France, Germany and the United Kingdom combined.

Fashion gets a bad reputation when it comes to sustainability and, over the past few years, industry watchdogs have been pushing companies to reduce their environmental impact in all parts of the supply chain.

Mr Fournier, who has been with Hermes since 1991, started in the finance department, rising to oversee the sustainable development department in 2015.

“I thought it was a lot of responsibility, but it is also a good opportunity to make progress,” he says.

During his time at Hermes, sustainability has morphed from something that is “nice to have” into a non-negotiable aspect of business.

“It became more evident in the past five or 10 years that we needed to have a precise strategy. The biggest challenge is to remain authentic. Otherwise, it’s all just lip service,” he says.