Show her you know her: Charming jewellery pieces that will mean more than a gift this Christmas

As the festive season approaches, it’s that time of the year again to celebrate with friends and family and, of course, present them with a gift that expresses your heartfelt wishes and feelings. Getting the right present – one that shows you know and understand someone – is never quite that easy, but put in the effort to find it and it is sure to make an everlasting impression.
If you’re gifting someone who loves accessories, particularly jewellery that carries thought and meaning and can add a stylish accent to her daily outfits, a great point to start is at Pandora, where the designs are versatile, distinctive and will be treasured forever as a sentimental gift.
The new holiday collections promise exactly these qualities and will make this Christmas an extra meaningful one for the people that you cherish. Here are a few highlights from the latest designs, which are sure to be well-received and will represent so much more than a gift.
Set the holiday mood with captivating motifs
Celestial elements have been a favourite source of inspiration for Pandora. This poetic theme is extended this festive season with the introduction of new designs to the Pandora Moments collection, featuring the shooting star as their central motif.
The design team also drew ideas from one of winter’s most iconic symbols – the delicate snowflake, which is interpreted in myriad ways that are each unique and enchanting. Ideal for the girl or woman who cannot resist jewellery with an element of fantasy, these beautifully finished designs aptly encapsulate the magical mood of Christmas.
Here’s a selection of seven gorgeous pieces:
Winter Blue Snowflake Murano Charm, $69
Add a collectible memory of this season’s festivities to a loved one’s Pandora charm bracelet with this frosty charm. The Murano glass emulates a frozen lake in wintertime and is embellished with sterling silver cut-out snowflakes that look as if they have just landed on the ice.
Asymmetric Star T-bar Snake Chain Bracelet, $149
This edgy bracelet in sterling silver makes a statement with its stylish star closure that forms the focal point of the design.
Shooting Star Pavé Collier Necklace, $279
Gift this delicate star-shaped necklace to someone who believes that wishes can come true. The graphic five-pointed motif is highlighted by a sparkling pavé-set trail that will sit beautifully across the collarbone.
Radiant Star Charm, $639
Crafted in 14K solid gold, this three-dimensional cut-out star charm has a modern asymmetrical design and slips easily onto a Pandora charm bracelet for a contemporary look. There’s a surprise on the edges of the charm – tiny star-shaped cut-outs that add an enchanted touch.
Celestial Stars Ring, $129
A trio of petite stars adorn the band of this delicate 14K gold-plated ring – it’s pretty worn alone and can also be stacked with other rings for a more eclectic look.
Icy Snowflake Drop Charm, $99
There are those who like minimal jewellery designs, and there are others who are drawn to something more intricate like this dainty charm. Below the cut-out snowflake motif are dangling drops set with blue crystals that further highlight the wintry theme.
Celestial Asymmetric Stud Earrings, $149
Inspired by the majesty of the night sky, these statement studs feature a uniquely asymmetric star that is set with rows of clear cubic zirconia pavé and a cut-out star with a single stone that seems to float in the centre. Appropriately festive and yet suitable to be worn all year round.
Timeless accessories to wear and cherish forever
For the sophisticate whose personal style and tastes lean towards the elegant and classic, look towards Pandora’s new Timeless collection. The line is known for designs that combine outstanding elements with versatile jewellery styles that work with every outfit and even other jewellery.
This season sees the arrival of Herbarium – a selection of pieces inspired by the beauty of nature. Motifs of foliage and flowers take centrestage here, artfully pieced together with marquise-shaped and pear-shaped stones. Besides these, there are also new tennis bracelets and necklaces, which are shining essentials for any jewellery lover’s personal collection.
Sparkling Herbarium Cluster Chain Bracelet, $129
A cluster of cubic zirconia stones form the elegant centrepiece of this bracelet – an everyday piece of jewellery that exudes femininity.
Sparkling Drop Collier Necklace, $129
This sterling silver necklace fully set with pavé stones is a classic piece that every woman needs. There’s a modern twist and movement to it – imbued by the larger, singular stones that dangle at intervals along it.
Rectangular Sparkling Halo Ring, $159
A statement cocktail ring in a style that’ll remain an eternal classic. The standout centre stone is radiant-cut for maximum bling and is surrounded by pavé-set cubic zirconia that further illuminate it.
Shop the new holiday collections at all Pandora stores, or visit www.sg.pandora.net to make your purchase.