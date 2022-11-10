Show her you know her: Charming jewellery pieces that will mean more than a gift this Christmas

As the festive season approaches, it’s that time of the year again to celebrate with friends and family and, of course, present them with a gift that expresses your heartfelt wishes and feelings. Getting the right present – one that shows you know and understand someone – is never quite that easy, but put in the effort to find it and it is sure to make an everlasting impression.

If you’re gifting someone who loves accessories, particularly jewellery that carries thought and meaning and can add a stylish accent to her daily outfits, a great point to start is at Pandora, where the designs are versatile, distinctive and will be treasured forever as a sentimental gift.

The new holiday collections promise exactly these qualities and will make this Christmas an extra meaningful one for the people that you cherish. Here are a few highlights from the latest designs, which are sure to be well-received and will represent so much more than a gift.

Set the holiday mood with captivating motifs

Celestial elements have been a favourite source of inspiration for Pandora. This poetic theme is extended this festive season with the introduction of new designs to the Pandora Moments collection, featuring the shooting star as their central motif.