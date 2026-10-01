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Chanel brings its 2026 high jewellery collection of signs, symbols and lucky charms to Singapore

SINGAPORE – Few female historical figures in fashion can command an entire universe of myths like Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel.

The founder of the eponymous French luxury house so thoroughly mythologised her own life that even a century later, the brand continues to successfully plumb the depths of her legacy for stories and starting points for its modern-day collections.

And if there is one thing to know about Mademoiselle Chanel, it is that she was a woman who loved her superstitions.

Famously obsessed with numerology and astrology, she was so enamoured with lucky charms that they filled her Paris apartment in Rue Cambon, snuck into her designs and led her to launch collections around the number five, her lucky numeral.

And so it is the motifs she loved most – the camellia, star, sun and lion – that inspired the luxury house’s latest high jewellery collection, Signes & Symboles. Included for the first time in Chanel high jewellery was a fifth symbol, the talisman, a literal representation of her love for tokens and their protection.

Chanel’s Jewelry Creation Studio drew from these five symbols to translate into an 85-piece collection across four chapters. The chapters interpreted her favourite emblems as precious prints (Les Imprimes), ornaments in homage to the lion (Le Lion Emblematique), talismans (Le Bijoux Talismans) and symbolic jewels (Les Symboles).

Over 10 days beginning Sept 25, one-third of the collection travelled to Singapore, its latest stop in a world tour that commenced in La Pausa in the French Riviera.

Carina Lau, and South Korean actors Kim Go-eun and Park Seo-jun wearing the Chanel Signes & Symboles collection when it travelled to Hong Kong. PHOTOS: CHANEL

Built in 1928 in the hills of Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France, the Mediterranean villa was the only home entirely designed by Mademoiselle Chanel.

Like a true holiday home, it was a respite from her flourishing business, where she entertained, played tennis, danced and relaxed.

The storied roster of the nearest and dearest she hosted included Surrealist master Salvador Dali, who spent more than four months there in an informal artist residency in 1938.

In this retreat, he produced some of his most iconic paintings, including multi-image work The Endless Enigma.

Now a private residence and open by invitation only, La Pausa was the setting for Signes & Symboles’ global launch in May – an intimate affair with a small group of journalists who were encouraged to put away their phones.

Four months later, a slice of that intimacy was replicated in the Republic, in the showcase open only to press and the brand’s top clients, staged in a private villa in Capella Singapore.

Palm trees and lush foliage framed the rooms holding the masterpieces, while archival photographs of Coco at La Pausa lined the hallways. A life-size portrait of her perched on a tree in the French residence hung in the main foyer as an imposing welcome to guests.

Chanel’s 2026 high jewellery showcase for Signes & Symboles at Capella Singapore. ST PHOTOS: AMANDA CHAI

Forget the haze outside and one could almost imagine this was La Pausa itself.

Gems of each chapter

The collection performed so well in the cities before that fewer than 30 pieces were available for viewing in Singapore.

But the grandeur of what remained was indisputable. There were transformable pieces that shapeshifted from statement necklaces into bracelets and brooches. Hidden details in rings conceived as a secret visible only to the wearer.

Opulent shapes were constructed not around, but in dialogue with what Chanel dubbed the “Precious Four” stones: sapphire, ruby, emerald and diamond. The geometric forms and unexpected use of colour often outshone the precious stones themselves.

Memorably, lions in varying abstractions prowled freely across rings, cuffs and necklaces. (Chanel was born under the zodiac sign of Leo – and embraced it wholeheartedly .)

From Les Imprimes, an easy showstopper was the Imprime Plastron, a tapestry of Chanel icons worn as a magnificent, almost Egyptian, collar.

The camellia, star and sun were brought together in yellow gold and vivid yellow sapphires, with a diamond at the centre of each motif creating a point of light. A subtle square neckline inspired by ancient garments added a reverent touch.

Chanel Signes & Symboles Chapter 1 Les Imprimes – Imprime Plastron and Imprime Emeraude Ring. PHOTOS: CHANEL

Sparkling in a display alongside three other cocktail rings was the Imprime Emeraude Ring, an amulet-inspired creation anchored by an exceptional octagonal 10.44-carat Colombian emerald.

The priciest of the array , the ring featured 10 custom-cut diamonds set on pink gold prongs. Turn it to the side and spot two camellias set with oval-and brilliant-cut diamonds, discreetly placed on either side for a feminine accent.

Le Lion Emblematique must have been the richest in material.

The sovereign feline’s head adorned the Lion Rubis Necklace , featuring a 4.26-carat unheated Mozambique oval ruby; Lion Puissant Ring; and Lion Topaz Bracelet, glinting in yellow beryls, yellow sapphires and a 27.95-carat cushion-cut Imperial topaz.

Signes & Symboles Chapter 2 Le Lion Emblematique – Lion Rubis Necklace and Lion Topaz Bracelet. PHOTOS: CHANEL

But perhaps the big cat looked best in its full form in the Lion Magistral Ring, sculpted in three dimensions reclining on an emerald-set stela.

Regal and sphinx-like in stance, it protectively guards a 3.34-carat untreated Colombian emerald nestled between its paws. Worn across two fingers, the knuckleduster doubles as home decor when placed on its pedestal, a milky rock-crystal base.

Also rendered in recline in the scarf-style Lion Magistral Necklace, the lion recurred across 16 mirrored motifs with a 6.21-carat cushion-cut emerald in the centre. Unclasp the motifs and each eight-piece side can be worn as a bracelet.

Signes & Symboles Chapter 2 Le Lion Emblematique – Lion Magistral Ring and Lion Magistral Necklace. PHOTOS: CHANEL

Chapter 3 hailed the talisman jewels and its protective forces. With a distinct Art Deco touch, these delicately carved amulets came as simply paved versions, enhanced by a central stone or by the collection’s four emblems.

The Talisman de Symboles necklace gave new, graphic meaning to the humble charm necklace, all five symbols in gold and diamonds strung along a tubular chain. Other variations rendered the lucky charms in vibrant colour via turquoise, carnelian, chrysoprase and onyx.

Chanel Talisman de Symboles necklace. PHOTO: CHANEL

Or keep luck at your fingertips with the Talisman Contraste Ring, a piece designed to span three fingers that married the star, amulet and the sun.

On one side was the star, an onyx element beneath creating the illusion of a cast shadow; on the other, an elongated amulet framing a 5.13-carat emerald-cut diamond accentuated by rubies and onyx . The sun was suggested here by two rare half-moon rubies totalling 1.3 carats , whose warm red hue are meant to evoke a Mediterranean sunset .

Signes & Symboles Chapter 3 Les Bijoux Talismans – Talisman Contraste Ring. PHOTO: CHANEL

Rounding up the collection was Les Symboles, a treasure trove of the four emblems, but most prominently Mademoiselle’s favourite flower. She wore the camellia in her hair, on her lapel and at her waist, and the elegant bloom has become one of the house’s most cherished codes.

Sweet yet audacious, the Symbole Camelia Rose Ring was femininity personified, with delicate baby-pink sapphires lining each swirling petal. The two tiers of diamond petals draw the eye to its centrepiece: an oval-cut 10.32-carat diamond.

Chanel Symbole Camelia Rose Ring. PHOTO: CHANEL

And no one could miss the Symbole Saphir Necklace, which brought together the talisman and camellia to cradle not one, but two vibrant sapphires.

On the talisman was a 16.42-carat cabochon-cut Sri Lankan sapphire, set in a graphic mosaic of sapphires, turquoise and onyx. The second sapphire, from Madagascar, lay at the centre of the camellia.

Chanel Symbole Saphir Necklace. PHOTO: CHANEL

Rested upon skin, the statement necklace looked like an amulet of protection for keeping close to the heart – probably just the way Coco would have wanted it.