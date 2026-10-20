Cartier shows off its animal side in free exhibition at colonial bungalow

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SINGAPORE - Cartier has flipped the script on cult non-fiction text Into The Wild (1996) with a new short-time exhibition of the same name in Singapore – presenting the many beasts of its catalogue not in a lawless jungle , but two colonial bungalows at 17 Rochester Park.

The heritage houses have been done up with paintings and rugs, like in an artist’s residence, for this survey of the French luxury brand’s animal codes, running from Oct 21 to 25.

As always, Cartier’s emblematic panther gets top billing, but the menagerie spans parrots, crocodiles and even a rhinoceros. They have inspired a line of fragrances, two collections of leather bags and a salon of fine and high jewellery, with references ranging from the notional to physical representation.

This is the second local edition of the fauna-themed Into The Wild event, after its last staging at Gardens by the Bay in 2022. That show kept a tight focus on the history of the big cat icon and its originator, Jeanne Toussaint, the house’s first woman creative director, whose myth continues to colour the brand’s repertoire. She was nicknamed The Panther.

In contrast, the 2026 show foregrounds the bestiary and the artisanal nous of in-house craftsmen that bring the animal motifs to life.

Structured as a house tour, it feels private and luxurious from the jump. Visitors are received by doormen dressed in bellboy suits, then guided by docents through the black-and-white pad.

Foliage framed driveway of Cartier’s takeover of 17 Rochester Park. PHOTO: CARTIER

First up is the scent room, showcasing the La Panthere perfume collection. The Eau de Toilette, Eau de Parfum and Parfum are spritzed on intricate blotters shaped like animals.

The scents mix the white floral intensity of gardenia with musk, taking cue from the Panther’s sweet natural musk in Greek mythology, said to exert an irresistible pull on its prey.

That “don’t chase, just attract” idea underpins the formula, while angular panther heads are sculpted into the perfume bottles.

A painting of a panther camouflaged among foliage hangs on the wall. Done by a Malaysian artist, it is one of a clutch of South-east Asian artworks scattered around the rooms and part of the regional accents braided into the experience. A vase by one of Singapore’s oldest pottery studios Sam Mui Kuang Pottery is one of the discreet highlights.

The leather goods can be found across the foyer, announced by a wall-sized leather collage of silhouetted panthers.

An in-house leather artisan from France details, through an interpreter, the collision of leather and jewellery work in the Panthere C line of handbags. The C-shaped clasp ending in a feline head is finished like jewellery; the purse’s calfskin body is creased to evoke the coat of a panther and the top of its interior is curved like a jaguar’s back.

The scent parlour highlights Cartier’s La Panthere perfume line. PHOTO: CARTIER

She demonstrates the steadiness of artisan hands by applying edge paint to a small panther’s head with a pointed awl.

Panther pieces

The whole second floor is devoted to the house’s specialty – showstopping jewellery. It is here that the venerated panther, and its other animal friends, finds its fullest expression, framed by rattan and cane fronds.

The Panthere first appeared on a Cartier piece in 1914 as feline spots on a watch designed by Toussaint. As director of fine jewellery from 1933, the Belgium-born French jeweller cemented the cat’s place in the house’s lexicon, conjuring such immortal pieces as a three-dimensional panther brooch in 1948 for then-Duchess of Windsor, Wallis Simpson.

A century on, the totemic animal is represented here in three distinct styles. “Naturalist” adheres to the animal form, recreating the head and spots precisely – like a Pompon (or pom-pom) necklace with a panther’s head and tassell body, and a brooch of the sleek cat looking back.

Structured as a house tour, Into The Wild feels private and luxurious from the jump. PHOTO: CARTIER

Aside from the precious stones on show – emerald eyes, brilliant-cut diamonds, black onyx spots – no two panthers are exactly alike, differing subtly in expression, posture or movement.

Legend has it Toussaint sent her Parisian designers to the zoo to study the movements of panthers.

“Abstract” designs allude to the animal through referents like spots and “fur setting”, a stone-setting technique unique to Cartier that reproduces the effect of actual fur. Glimpse a spotted ring, made of 18K white gold and set with a sugarloaf-cut rubellite, onyx spots and brilliant-cut diamonds.

“Graphic” forms are geometric riffs on the panther, inspired by the architectural lines of the Eiffel Tower.

In this room, a Cartier jeweller of 36 years experience introduces to visitors the chain of specialists behind the bling: designer, founder, sculptor, jeweller, lapidary, stone-setter, polisher.

Sculptors hand-mould wax models that capture the volume and movement of the animals. Jewellers decide the often irregular layout of the stones – for a natural effect – before drilling holes into the wax models and assembling the parts, a task that took 160 hours in the case of one tiger bracelet on show.

Lapidary work for panther spots is a laborious operation. Onyx spots are individually cut and all unique. It takes 45 minutes to cut one spot – meaning a single ring with 68 spots would take 50 hours of cutting work.

A dark room shows the maison’s latest novelties. PHOTO: CARTIER

Other animals take a backseat but are present on the floor. Interspersed among the cats are a bracelet from the rule-breaking Indomptables de Cartier high jewellery collection in which a tiger and giraffe swop skins; and a necklace featuring lovebird parrots made of white gold, emerald, mother-of-pearl, sapphire and diamond.

The introduction of crocodile pieces , also on show, is credited to late Mexican actress Maria Felix, who once brought her pet baby crocodile into a boutique so it could serve as model for a necklace.

The journey culminates in a grass-scented dark room spotlighting Cartier’s latest novelties – rings shaped like parrot, crocodile, giraffe and rhinoceros heads, shown beside finely beaded animal masks.

The second house is for unwinding. A tea salon on the ground floor serves your choice of five tea blends while the upstairs balcony is set up with chairs and headphones – to listen to rhyming animal tales narrated by new Cartier ambassador, Scottish actress Tilda Swinton.

Info: From Oct 21 to 25, 11am to 7.30pm, at 17 Rochester Park. The experience is free with registration at live.eventtia.com/en/sg-intothewild-pub-session-2610.