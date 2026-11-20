Can you trust the clothes you see online?
Sandra E. Garcia and Yola Mzizi
- Ssense showed online images that designers said misrepresented their clothes, including Reese Cooper’s puffer coat and Sage Nation trousers. Ssense removed the listings after complaints.
- The retailer said some e-commerce images did not meet its standards. It also said some photos came from “virtual try-on” tools, which are often powered by AI.
- The case highlights a wider fashion debate over AI and online photography. Designers say accurate images matter because photos shape how customers judge fit, silhouette and quality.
AI generated
LOS ANGELES – Designer Reese Cooper was sitting on his couch at home in Los Angeles on a Monday in November, browsing Ssense, a luxury fashion retailer, when he noticed something off about his designs on the site.
In one image, details on a puffer coat for his brand RCOS, or Reese Cooper Outdoor Supply, looked almost cartoon-like to him. A hook on the chest of the coat appeared much bigger than it was in real life.