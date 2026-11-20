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Can you trust the clothes you see online?

Some designers fear that online retailers using AI will misrepresent the garments they spent years making.

LOS ANGELES – Designer Reese Cooper was sitting on his couch at home in Los Angeles on a Monday in November, browsing Ssense, a luxury fashion retailer, when he noticed something off about his designs on the site.

In one image, details on a puffer coat for his brand RCOS, or Reese Cooper Outdoor Supply, looked almost cartoon-like to him. A hook on the chest of the coat appeared much bigger than it was in real life.