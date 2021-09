After 14 stores in Australia, cult luxury skincare label Rationale has chosen Singapore for its first international outpost, making its foray here last month with not one, but two, flagship boutiques.

Located at Raffles City and Tangs at Tang Plaza, they are no small investments. The Raffles City store is a whopping 2,475 sq ft and houses four treatment rooms, while the Tangs outfit consists of two spaces across levels one and four.