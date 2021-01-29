Breath of fresh air

Roving eyes

Until we are able to physically travel again, take a visual trip with clothes that bear the vast landscapes we yearn for.

Pair digi-printed separates with neutral-hued pieces for a fuss-free look - or go all out and wear the trend from head to toe.

Tree of life

The #plantsmakepeoplehappy movement has officially gone beyond Instagram and spilled over into wardrobes. Lush green foliage has taken over the fashion world, with everything from palm prints to banana leaves to monsteras - but it beats carrying an actual potted plant for happy vibes.

Sugar and spice

What better way to start a new year than with warm cotton-candy hues? No longer just for the ultra-feminine, they now carry a sense of coolness, with brands such as Versace mixing pastels with animal prints.

Pristine whites

This year's cruise collections by fashion houses such as Dior, Valentino and Chanel offer a slew of all-white looks that anyone can get in on.

Experiment with varying textures, silhouettes and shapes, but keep it simple and pristine.

Wrap stars

An underdog of a wardrobe staple, the wrap skirt is as flattering and easy to pull off as its famous sister, the wrap dress. Go for effortless elegance by pairing it with a billowy blouse and sandals, or with a cropped top and heels for a cool, sensuous look.

Arm candy

Classic bags are a must-have, but playful, multi-textured ones add personality to a look - enter craft-esque bags of handmade creativity and imagination.

Coming up roses

Available in a range of styles and neutral hues, Valentino Garavani's 03 Rose Edition Atelier bag adds a touch of couture to everyday life. Resembling three-dimensional roses, the exquisite pieces are crafted from hand-moulded leather and canvas petals that have been individually assembled and sewn on.



Vested interest

Worn with high-waisted leather trousers or layered over a crisp shirt and denims, the preppy sweater vest is as trendy as it is versatile. Cropped or oversized, patterned or plain, there are many ways to style it. Plus, it is light enough for our balmy weather.

Bright future

Make a fashion statement while protecting your eyes with Ray-Ban's Everglasses range. The classic frames speak of style that transcends seasons, while the Evolve photochromic lenses have a blue-light filter to reduce the eye fatigue that comes from staring at screens for hours.

Everyday luxury

Luxurious, effortless, dynamic and versatile, brocade pieces are no longer restricted to occasion dressing.

The ornate textile has been incorporated into trans-seasonal pieces that can easily fit into a perennial wardrobe. Pair it with classic staples and make it the centrepiece of the look.

Face to love

An ode to elegance and creativity, Chaumet's Hortensia "Eden" timepieces bear petite hydrangea motifs for a feminine look. With 23 variations of dial-and-bracelet combinations, there is a watch for every mood and ensemble.

Take it easy

Dior's Maria Grazia Chiuri has embraced the art of home living and created a luxurious loungewear collection with artist Pietro Ruffo. Titled Dior Chez Moi, the capsule features Ruffo's emblematic zodiac motifs and nature's wondrous beings.