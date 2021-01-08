Bold hues, shapes rule the streets

Liquid shine

Patent leather is reliving its 1980s glory days with a vengeance. Throw on a vinyl-esque coat for some oomph, slip into a slick jumpsuit for a fuss-free get-up, or opt for a glossy accessory for a sleek finish to your look. Nothing gives you polish and attitude quite like gleaming leather.

Blinding lights

The new year calls for sparkly ensembles. Shy of glitter or sequins? Try metallics.

Go for the full-on shine of a voluminous one-tone jacket, a multi-hue pantsuit, the subtle sheen of a skirt, or a hint of reflection from a pair of boots - you decide the effect.

Go with the flow

The unassuming house dress has been given a facelift, thanks to designers who have elevated the comfortable, fuss-free frock. Valentino went with a silk version while Balenciaga presented a floral number paired with neon boots.

Dress it up or down, wear it indoors or out - we promise you will look and feel your best.

Think pink

Add a dose of disco to even your most casual looks with a sweet yet sassy metallic bag. Keep it petite but big enough for daily essentials, with a gilded chain strap for extra edge. This is an instant mood-lifter no matter the weather.

Natural drama

The grown-up sister of girlish puff sleeves, bell sleeves offer volume at the forearm rather than the shoulders for just as flattering a silhouette. Plus, they instantly add a hint of Victorian drama to any get-up.







Hint of tint

What started as yellow-tinted lenses made for medical needs has since expanded into a spectrum of rainbow hues. From icy blue to blazing orange (above), tinted lenses are just the punch you need to make a style statement.







Cosmic wonder

What better way to align yourself with the stars than with jewellery inspired by the cosmos?

With bold shapes, powerful lines and a trove of coloured gems, Louis Vuitton's Stellar Times (above) offers statement pieces that go just as well with tees and jeans as they do a gown fit for the red carpet.







Earth and fire

Show off your passionate side with gems that take their fiery colour cues from molten lava.

The Mauna range (above) from Cartier's Magnitude collection marries a treasure chest of precious stones with geometric forms for a timeless portrayal of modern exuberance.







Save the day

A cape has the power to make you feel invincible.

Put a spin on the superhero staple by donning a cape-blazer hybrid or a one-shoulder cape-top (above) fashioned from a silky shawl. Effortlessly chic, it instantly pulls together a look, with the draped effect adding a cool factor to a classic ensemble.







Plush and lush

Velvet pieces are no longer reserved for after-dark moments.

Let them shine in daylight by throwing a plush blazer over corporate wear or add visual interest with a pair of Instagram-worthy heels for an elevated twist. End the day with a lavish pyjamas set to complete the luxuriously indulgent experience.







Purple rain

Whether as a darling pastel or a vivid violet, purple is the colour of the moment. It is a bolder - and, some would say, more fashionable - alternative to pink.

Add pops of the hue in the form of an everyday bag (above) and court pumps, or go all out with a fully sequinned number in a single loud colour.







High ground

After back-to-back seasons of flats, platforms are finally making a comeback - from classic sandals (above) to modernised sneakers and traditional slippers. Take your pick and stand tall.