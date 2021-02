New reality-television hit Bling Empire has wasted no time in getting serious attention, making it to Netflix's Top 10 most-watched shows in territories including the United States, Singapore and Hong Kong soon after it aired.

Amid the extravagant parties, spontaneous shopping sprees and expensive bling, one cast member of the show about ultra-rich Asians living in Los Angeles stands out: Christine Chiu, wife to prominent plastic surgeon Gabriel Chiu and mother to two-year-old "Baby G".