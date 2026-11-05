Blackpink’s Lisa lands Nike Moon Shoe campaign

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Thai pop star Lisa modelling Nike’s Moon Shoe, regarded as the brand’s first running shoe.

Lisa makes a moon landing

Blackpink’s Lisa is proving to be quite the Nike ambassador. After making headlines in February as the face of the NikeSkims Spring 2026 campaign, the Thai pop star is back to showcase the global sports giant’s Moon Shoe.

In the series of photos and videos, she plants a Nike Sportswear flag on the “moon”, dressed in red and black and feet clad in the sleek Moon Shoe ($149).

After making headlines in February as the face of the NikeSkims Spring 2026 campaign, the Thai pop star is back to showcase the global sports giant’s Moon Shoe. PHOTO: NIKE

Reissued in 2026, the shoe has a storied history dating back to 1971. Its signature waffle sole was born after American track coach and Nike co-founder Bill Bowerman sought to make a shoe without spikes that would give runners better grip on urethane tracks.

He ended up finding inspiration in the raised squares of his wife’s waffle iron.

The original Nike Moon Shoe. PHOTO: NIKE

That first version of the Nike Moon Shoe is now regarded as one of running’s most game-changing innovations, although new-age partnerships with French designer Jacquemus and now Lisa have given it a fashion-approved sheen.

Info: Available in seasonal colourways on nike.com

Craft Festival returns for festive edition

Craft Festival Holiday 2026. PHOTO: CRAFT FESTIVAL SINGAPORE

November often means one thing for shoppers: the arrival of festive markets.

Kicking off the calendar is Craft Festival Holiday , now in its third edition. On Nov 7 and 8 at Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre , the festival brings together makers from across South-east Asia to showcase mostly handmade creations.

Craft Festival Holiday features some 700 artists across more than 500 booths. PHOTO: CRAFT FESTIVAL SINGAPORE

Meet some 700 artists across more than 500 booths, hailing from Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Taiwan, Japan and Australia.

There is Long-Lai (@long_lai_), a ceramic artist from Thailand who moulds quirky characters; Deadmind (@the.deadmind) from Vietnam, who creates bold, one-of-a-kind jewellery featuring unusual charms; and Singapore-based illustrator Slowmart (@slowmartco), maker of playful plushies.

Info: Nov 7 ( noon to 8pm) and 8 (11am to 7pm) at Halls 401 and 402 Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, 1 Raffles Boulevard. Admission is free. Go to commontouchcraft.com/craftfest

Lululemon reopens Ion Orchard store

A rendering of Lululemon’s Ion Orchard flagship store. PHOTO: LULULEMON

After 12 years, Canadian sportswear and athleisure brand Lululemon has refreshed its first store in Singapore at Ion Orchard.

Opening officially on Nov 12, the newly expanded flagship boutique spans 5,821 sq ft and incorporates Lululemon’s latest global store design concept built around the three core pillars of movement, joy and connection.

The store introduces Lululemon’s first personalisation service in Singapore. Customers can design their Everywhere Belt Bag ($62 to $78) with embossing and add a personal touch to selected water bottles with customised engraving, complimentary with a purchase of the bag or bottles.

Lululemon Ion Orchard flagship store. PHOTO: LULULEMON

Also exclusive to the Ion store are limited-edition blind boxes containing one of five keychains. On opening day, the first 100 shoppers will receive a blind box, as do customers who spend a minimum of $288, while stocks last.

The new flagship store will also serve as a community hub, with a dedicated space for events to be announced in time.

A Lululemon blind box keychain. PHOTO: LULULEMON

Ahead of the Nov 12 opening, Lululemon is celebrating with a pre-opening activation at Design Orchard from Nov 6 to 9. Here, guests can participate in running, yoga, reformer pilates and training classes led by Lululemon ambassadors and instructors, and capture memories of the event at a photo booth.

Limited sessions remain and the event is free with registration via Eventbrite.

Info: Located at B1-06/07, Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn

Get lush lips with Kylie Cosmetics

Kylie Cosmetics’ Coconut Water Lipstain and Cloud Balm. PHOTO: KYLIE COSMETICS

Kylie Cosmetics, the beauty brand from American reality star Kylie Jenner, has launched two skincare-rich lip formulas designed to survive tropical climates.

First, prep your lips with Cloud Balm ($30), a twist-up balm that doubles as a daily lip mask. The lightweight formula melts into lips for instant hydration, with skincare-rich ingredients including pomegranate sterols, shea butter and candelilla wax to lock in moisture and support the skin barrier.

Available in berry-tinted and clear shades, the balm’s wide surface area makes for fuss-free application.

Add colour with the Coconut Water Lipstain ($35), a fresh take on the everyday lip stain. Formulated with coconut water and glycerin, it is said to quench lips with long-lasting moisture and a wearable tint. Swipe it on for a natural, buildable wash of colour.

Info: Available at 01-KIO-01 Bugis Junction, 200 Victoria Street, and sephora.sg