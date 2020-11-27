Black Friday beauty deals

For this year's Black Friday sales, department stores are betting big on beauty.

A Metro spokesman says the store's game plan is "bigger and better" than last year, with deals across all categories and a storewide discount of up to 90 per cent off.

For the first time, customers can take a direct 20 per cent off all regular-priced beauty items. The discounts are usually in rebates.

Beauty contributes a "substantial amount" to the business, the spokesman adds.

But there is no need to rush down to its stores at Paragon and Causeway Point.

He says: "Given the Covid-19 situation, we are encouraging shoppers to shop online, beat the queue and get the same deals at metro.com.sg or Metro's LazMall store."

Over at BHG, there are discounts of up to 70 per cent storewide online and at its five stores, with many exclusive deals at BHG Bugis Junction's newly revamped Beauty Hall.

Beauty has always been one of the strongest departments for BHG, says marketing communications manager Leow Shu Pin.

"In the past two years, we observed a 30 per cent increase in average transaction value for beauty, as well as double the quantity in customers' baskets."

Here are some of the most value-for-money beauty deals and steals.

METRO

Take 20 per cent off all regular-priced beauty items and selected value sets (see details in stores).

UOB cardholders get an additional $50 off with a minimum spend of $500 nett in a single receipt. Metro UOB cardmembers get a 10 per cent Metro rebate when they spend $350 nett.

There are also rewards when you spend with individual brands. The deals include:

• A free Clinique iD (the brand's range of customisable moisturisers) with purchase of any Clinique iD, on top of 20 per cent off

• An Origins 11-piece gift (worth $208) with $200 nett spending at Origins, limited to the first 50 shoppers

• A Clarins 13-piece gift (worth $441) with $450 nett spending at Clarins

• An Estee Lauder 14-piece gift (worth $288) with $300 nett spending at Estee Lauder

If you decide to stay home, Metro has exciting online exclusives too, including a Clinique Festive Favourites set (worth $630) at $167 and a Shiseido Ultimune Ultra Protection Set at $273 (worth $475).

Online shoppers are also eligible to receive the Estee Lauder, Origins and Clarins gifts-with-purchase, while stocks last.

OG

Early birds can catch the worm today at OG's three stores in Orchard Point, People's Park and Albert Street, which are open from 11am to 8.30pm.

Snag a Shiseido Revitalizing Regimen Set at $300 (usual price: $538, above), limited to the first 10 customers at each store; or the Kose Infinity Prestigious Foaming Milk Cleanser Duo with a two-piece gift (worth $212) for $102, limited to the first 20 customers at each store.

At OG People's Park only, a 75ml Lancome Genifique serum and three-piece gift set (worth $365) is going for $184. The deal is limited to the first 20 customers.

TANGS

Until tomorrow, there is a 12 per cent rebate at Tangs at Tang Plaza, Tangs VivoCity and tangs.com for all beauty purchases. In stores and online, get beauty vouchers of $25 with every $350 spent, $60 with every $700 spent and $120 with a minimum spending of $1,200 on beauty and beauty services.

If you want value sets, the early bird gifts-with-purchase deals start today until 2pm or while stocks last (stores open at 10.30am). They include:

• A Tangs-exclusive Shu Uemura complimentary seven-piece gift set (worth $408, below) with a minimum spending of $220 on Shu Uemura products, limited to the first 100 shoppers at Tang Plaza and online

• A Kiehl's 10-piece gift set with a minimum spending of $350 at Kiehl's, limited to the first 100 shoppers at Tang Plaza and online

• A SkinCeuticals eight-piece gift (worth $159) with every purchase of a Discoloration Defense (30ml), limited to the first 50 shoppers at Tang Plaza and online

• A Tangs-exclusive Sulwhasoo complimentary Timetreasure Invigorating two-piece kit (worth $70) with a minimum $280 spending at Sulwhasoo, limited to the first 100 shoppers

BHG

Head to BHG Bugis Junction for the best deals. All cosmetics, fragrances and products at its Beauty Library are at 10 per cent off with no minimum spending. The discount will be given in the form of rebate vouchers.

From today to next Monday, users of payment platform Hoolah receive an additional $10 BHG voucher with a minimum spending of $100 nett, as well as 15 per cent cashback (capped at $30) in stores and online.

BHG Bugis Junction deals include:

• An SK-ll Facial Treatment Essence 230ml Red Street Art Set at $289 (worth $362, left). Receive a three-piece gift (worth $85) with $470 nett spending at SK-II

• Buy any three Yves Saint Laurent Beaute lipsticks and get two full-size ones free (shades and ranges of the free lipsticks are pre-determined), plus receive a three-piece gift with a minimum spending of $150 at YSL Beaute

• An Estee Lauder Repair, Renew, Brighten Set at $105 (usual price: $201). Spend a minimum of $300 at Estee Lauder and receive a white handbag worth $50

• Receive a 60-minute Sisley Phyto-Aromatic Facial (worth $200) with select product purchase from its L'integral Anti-Age range

• At The History of Whoo, buy a Gongjinhyang: Mi Velvet Lip Rouge eight-piece Deluxe Set ($198, left) and get another set free