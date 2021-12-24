Celebrity panache

These stars' sartorial sense not only rocked the world this year, but also sets the trend for next year

Senior Correspondent
Updated
Published
December 24, 2021 at 5:00 AM
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

After 2020 saw a dramatic shutdown of most red carpets and celebrity events, this was the year in which rising and returning style icons made an impact once again. Whether you are in need of New Year's Eve party inspo or putting together your shopping mood board for next year, you cannot go wrong with inspiration from the stars who wielded the most fashion influence this year.

A member of K-pop boy bands EXO, EXO-K and SuperM who released his second solo mini-album Peaches last month, Kai, 27, first made the fashion world sit up and take notice in 2019 as Gucci's first Korean global ambassador.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 24, 2021, with the headline Celebrity panache . Subscribe