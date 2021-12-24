Celebrity panache

After 2020 saw a dramatic shutdown of most red carpets and celebrity events, this was the year in which rising and returning style icons made an impact once again. Whether you are in need of New Year's Eve party inspo or putting together your shopping mood board for next year, you cannot go wrong with inspiration from the stars who wielded the most fashion influence this year.

A member of K-pop boy bands EXO, EXO-K and SuperM who released his second solo mini-album Peaches last month, Kai, 27, first made the fashion world sit up and take notice in 2019 as Gucci's first Korean global ambassador.