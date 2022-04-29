Big on micro shorts and nostalgia

Forward face

If this season's eyewear trends are an indicator of what is to come, then be prepared to go big and wild.

While Louis Vuitton goes back to the days of masquerade balls with bird-of-paradise-like frames, Loewe rolls out a more experimental experience with The Handmaid's Tale presented with a sci-fi bent.

Throw caution to the wind and frame your face with a statement pair that is oh-so-extra and fearless.

Wrist takers

Move over, bum bags. There is a new hands-free contender in town. To be worn on the wrist, bracelet bags hold your essentials as you go about your day and can even double as statement jewellery.

Take your cue from Loewe and stack them up as you would cuffs and bracelets, or go for sleek minimalism with Fendi's white number, embellished with metal Fendi lettering at its top. At Y/Project, a soft, sculptural purse is worn on the upper arm and paired with a nifty bag of the same colour.

Sweet shop

Elevate your outfit with luscious gems in hues that recall the candy drops of childhood. Opt for an emerald ring for some old-world quaintness or pair your denims with a cognac-hued choker for added dimension. Cannot decide on a colour? Reach for a rainbow spectrum with Saint Laurent's shoulder dusters or Dolce&Gabbana's multi-hued bracelet.

Patch things up

In 2020, Harry Styles wore a JW Anderson patchwork cardigan on stage, throwing social media into a frenzy. A year later, A$AP Rocky made headlines for wearing a thrift-store patchwork quilt as a cape to the Met Gala.

The circumstances could not be more different, yet one thing was clear: Both designs dripped with comfort and stylish quirk.

Be it a voluminous number that looks at home on a bed or cast-off fabrics piled together in seemingly random fashion, it is a great way to showcase your personality while marking your affinity with the cottagecore movement.

Shining armour

There is a sense of deviance and mystery surrounding mesh designs.

This season's versions, however, present high-octane glamour more than anything else. Covered entirely in sparkling elements, Burberry's bodysuit looks as though it covers the body with stardust.

Over at Chanel, a glistening mesh skirt gets teamed up with other monochrome designs for a lesson in timeless chic.

Saint Laurent, meanwhile, pairs a diamante lattice top with maxi bottoms and dark shades for an ensemble that straddles the line between virgin and vamp.

The only thing you need to pull off this trend? A head held high.

Needlework

Just because it is crafty does not mean it cannot be anything else.

After two years of being at the foreground of everyday fashion, cottagecore is showing off its versatile side.

Open-weave patterns lend a peekaboo effect to crochet matching sets for a full-body statement. Panelled patchwork tank tops add a big dose of fun to a crisp white shirt while sweet pastel cardigans balance the edgy street vibes of an open-mesh-bra-and-cargos combo.

Plus, they are great for an instant hit of colour and texture.

The only question you need to ask is: What is your stitch sitch?

HOW TO ROCK MICRO SHORTS

This season has shaped up to be one of minis, and micro shorts rank high on the style charts. Pulling away from the distressed denim cut-offs that ooze festival vibes and the raunchy hot pants of the 1970s, the micro shorts of today are decidedly more polished.

They cut just under the bum, cheekily grazing the thighs, and come in all manner of print and fabric to cater to every taste. Dolce&Gabbana showed how to play feisty seductress by juxtaposing a lace-trimmed satin pair with a studded leather jacket and hardware galore for an edgier take on sexy.

Gucci presented a different - but no less alluring - kind of appeal with a provocative look of fur shorts, quirky accessories and lace lingerie. Leaning into haute couture, Givenchy went for a masterful mix of frills, micro plisse and leather that read naughty but nice.

Etro, meanwhile, took the relaxed-chic route with a geometric print number worn with a matching top under a longline vest for resort feels. Chanel, too, debuted a set, but opted for classic tweed in coral and a boy fit for timeless, tailored elegance.

Whether you style your micro shorts with barely-there steppers or thigh-high boots, you are guaranteed to score big with this tiny number.