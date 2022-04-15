Benoit-Louis Vuitton just wants anonymity sometimes

SINGAPORE - Once, Mr Benoit-Louis Vuitton was camping in a remote village in Rwanda when a group of "loud Brazilians" appeared outside his tent.

"I was by myself in the tent thinking, 'What's going on?' Then I realised they were from CNN Brazil," he recalls in a mix of amusement and exasperation.

"I looked at my watch and thought, I'd give it one hour and I was sure there'd be (at least) one journalist I'd met before. It wasn't even one hour when (one such journalist) appeared, saying, 'How are you, Benoit?'"

It is a familiar situation for the 44-year-old. With a family name like his, anonymity is elusive. He is the great-great-great-grandson of Louis Vuitton, founder of the eponymous French luxury house.

He loves travelling, but keeping a low profile is near impossible. "I'm in the middle of nowhere with no Internet connection and there's someone who knows me," Mr Vuitton tells The Straits Times in an exclusive interview.

He was in town for the first time in seven years to attend 200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries: The Exhibition, which celebrates the bicentennial birthday of the 168-year-old maison's founder.

LV, which started and made its name as a trunkmaker, invited 200 global talents and friends of the house to personalise its iconic trunk. The travelling show runs till April 27 at Marina Bay Sands (MBS) Event Plaza.

Mr Vuitton - the maison's corporate director of art, culture and patrimony - arrives for this interview at a restaurant in MBS sharply suited and tight-lipped. But he soon warms up and rattles off easily about the world of LV, breaking into cheeky grins that reveal a boyish charm.

Growing up as a Vuitton undoubtedly came with perks, but was fairly ordinary for the most part, he recalls. The Asnieres Family House, the historic home of Louis Vuitton in a commune north-west of Paris, was his playground till he was seven.

Like any young child, the younger of two sons was impish and broke glass windows playing with his older brother.

Mr Vuitton first realised the significance of his name when the family moved out of Asnieres. At school in the new town, classmates recognised him by his name.

When he attended IFAM Business School in Paris, everyone he knew wanted an internship with LV, which made the headstrong teenager wanting to chart his own path resist the idea of joining the family business even more.

In a rebellious move, the management and marketing studies major did his first internship at a hotel, where he was a receptionist for two months. He refused to ask his father, the late Patrick-Louis Vuitton, for help.

"I was, like, I don't want to hear about LVMH. But in the end, I felt stupid about it. It's good to follow your own path, but at some point, I asked myself, are you stupid?" he says.