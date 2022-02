After going through her teens feeling like she could never find her shade in foundation products, beauty entrepreneur Shih Yu-chen decided to create her own.

The Taiwan-born, Los Angeles-based founder of Orce Cosmetics launched her brand in February 2019 with a foundation product in six shades. The range may be small now, says the 29-year-old, but is nuanced enough to cater to a broad range of Asian skin tones.