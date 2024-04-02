Styling workshops, beauty pop-ups and special deals: Indulge in retail therapy at these events happening island-wide

Whether you are a beauty aficionado or a discerning style setter, you will be spoilt for choice this month thanks to The City Edition Spring/Summer 2024.
Jointly organised by four shopping centres – Raffles City, Bugis Town, Plaza Singapura and Funan – this event is set to showcase some of the top selections of fashion brands through exclusive in-store events and pop-ups, plus immersive shopping experiences and special promotions. Here is what you can look forward to.
At Raffles City: Join styling workshops and enjoy live music
Transform Raffles City Level 1 into your personal runway as you explore the Fashion Walkway, showcasing core Spring/Summer 2024 pieces from over 25 renowned brands. Happening until April 21, you will get a chance to check out the latest clothes, footwear, and accessories from the likes of FILA, & Other Stories, Ecco, Urban Revivo, Onitsuka Tiger, Kate Spade, Tommy Hilfiger, Converse and more.
Raffles Prestige Members are in for an extra treat as they will get a chance to attend exclusive fashion shows and styling events. The first, which is taking place at Breitling Raffles City Boutique on April 12 from 3 to 4.30pm will give you a chance to explore the latest Breitling collection, featuring Breitling x Deus Ex Machina. Helmed by creative director Furqan, it will feature sophisticated timepieces and fashion merchandise.
But the luxury doesn’t end there. You will also delve into the aromatic world of coffee with Bacha’s exquisite coffee appreciation masterclass. Learn the art of brewing the perfect cup using 100 per cent Arabica coffee beans as you pick up secrets from coffee cultures around the globe.
The second event will take place at Kave Home on April 19, from 6.30 to 7.30pm. Here, you will get a front row seat to a fashion walkway that will parade some of the latest trends as curated by top brands such as Urban Revivo, Mango, Tommy Hilfiger, iRoo, and & Other Stories. Creative director Furqan will also be on hand to share tips on effortless styling and guide you through the hottest looks of the season.
On April 6, 7, 13 and 14, between 2 and 4pm, swing by Level 2 to enjoy live music performances featuring string quartet Vocalise Singapore and other acts.
Discover more exciting activities at Raffles City Shopping Centre.
At Plaza Singapura: Take part in fashion and beauty masterclasses while picking up artwork
Stuck in a fashion rut? Get pointers on how to spruce up your style when you head to the Garden of Glamour pop-up at Level 1 Atrium between April 8 and 14 to take part in fashion and beauty masterclasses. While you are there, make sure to check out the multi-brand fashion showcase curated by style guru Daniel Boey.
Art aficionados should swing by SquareArt — Where Style Meets Canvas to discover an eclectic array of art pieces. Also held as a pop-up event at Level 1 Atrium between April 8 and 14, this special showcase will feature the exclusive launch of South Korean artist Dyne Lee’s latest piece, Doberman, known for its striking colour palettes. You will also enjoy up to 20 per cent off on your purchase when you buy two or more items.
Uncover more thrilling activities at Plaza Singapura.
At Bugis Town: Explore a mini scent garden and pick up a TikTok-approved lipstick
If you are looking for your next signature fragrance, you might just find it at the Marc Jacobs Daisy Wild pop-up event. From April 8 to 14, a portion of Level 1 of Bugis Junction, Malay Street will be converted into a mini scent garden where you will get a chance to try out the new scent, Daisy Wild, which has been described as fearless, feminine and reminiscent of a wildflower bouquet.
Before you leave, play a game of Plinko for a chance to win exciting freebies and collectibles. You can also bring home an exclusive Marc Jacobs corduroy pouch and wildflower posy with a purchase of a full-sized Daisy fragrance bottle.
From April 17 to 28, beauty enthusiasts will have a chance to celebrate the launch of Clinique's viral TikTok sensation and cult-favourite Almost Lipstick, now available in a new Pink Honey shade. Visit The Clinique Hydration House pop-up at Bugis Haus on Level 1 of Bugis Junction, Malay Street to discover this universally flattering, sheer pink shade with a glossy finish.
You will want to stick around for more activities. Check your skin's hydration levels in just three seconds, receive a detailed three-minute, one-on-one personalised skin analysis, and indulge in a lip and blush makeover. Before you go, don’t miss out on the limited-edition BHG x Clinique Everyday Hydration set, which includes a full-sized Pink Honey lipstick, Cheek Pop blush, deluxe-sized skincare samples and an exclusive $30 Clinique voucher, available at a special price of $91 (usual price, $278).
Find out what other exciting activities Bugis Town has in store for you.