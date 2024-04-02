Styling workshops, beauty pop-ups and special deals: Indulge in retail therapy at these events happening island-wide

But the luxury doesn’t end there. You will also delve into the aromatic world of coffee with Bacha’s exquisite coffee appreciation masterclass. Learn the art of brewing the perfect cup using 100 per cent Arabica coffee beans as you pick up secrets from coffee cultures around the globe.

The second event will take place at Kave Home on April 19, from 6.30 to 7.30pm. Here, you will get a front row seat to a fashion walkway that will parade some of the latest trends as curated by top brands such as Urban Revivo, Mango, Tommy Hilfiger, iRoo, and & Other Stories. Creative director Furqan will also be on hand to share tips on effortless styling and guide you through the hottest looks of the season.

On April 6, 7, 13 and 14, between 2 and 4pm, swing by Level 2 to enjoy live music performances featuring string quartet Vocalise Singapore and other acts.

At Plaza Singapura: Take part in fashion and beauty masterclasses while picking up artwork

Stuck in a fashion rut? Get pointers on how to spruce up your style when you head to the Garden of Glamour pop-up at Level 1 Atrium between April 8 and 14 to take part in fashion and beauty masterclasses. While you are there, make sure to check out the multi-brand fashion showcase curated by style guru Daniel Boey.