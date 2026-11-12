Batik brand Baju by Oniatta closing Kampong Gelam store after six years over footfall and sales dip

SINGAPORE - Home-grown batik clothing label Baju by Oniatta will close its Kampong Gelam store in December, bringing to an end its six years in the heritage precinct.

The 10-year-old brand, prominent in Singapore’s batik appreciation circles, had been hit by a “dramatic” dip in sales, founder Oniatta Effendi told The Straits Times.

It was the most immediate push factor in her decision to exit. “We’re seeing this pattern of fewer people coming to the shop, and this is not something I’m experiencing in isolation. The footfall across Kampong Gelam has declined and you can see this in a number of empty shopfronts and units waiting for their next tenants.

“Businesses are feeling the strain,” she said. But growing consumer preference for experiences and increased competition from new batik brands, including Indonesian players offering lower prices, form the tough backdrop, she added.

Baju by Oniatta primarily sells one-of-one batik womenswear, hand-drawn and stamped by artisans in Malaysia and Indonesia. Its bestselling Utama pants (from $300) are designed to look like a sarong. A mixed pattern version of the hero product was exhibited at #SGFashionNow in 2024, a supercut of contemporary local fashion curated by the Asian Civilisations Museum.

Baju by Oniatta makes batik womenswear for modern people. PHOTO: BAJU BY ONIATTA

That show was the first latter-day Singapore fashion exhibition to travel overseas, opening in Busan in 2023 on the invitation of the South Korean government.

Baju by Oniatta, which retails primarily offline, has also done pop-ups in fashion capital cities London and Paris.

Batik, often said to be Indonesia’s most highly developed art form, is a wax-resistant dying technique that predates written records. According to Effendi, local interest in the ancient craft, and the many modern takes on it, is “always there”.

“But the reality is, interest does not necessarily translate into purchases,” she said. The 52-year-old entrepreneur also organises batik textile talks and events on the second floor of the brand’s shophouse unit at North Bridge Road. With Baju by Oniatta’s departure from Kampong Gelam, the community space called Galeri Tokokita will also lose its base.

(From left) Kebaya Jacket amd Circle Skirt by Ans.Ein, Sania Ankara Baju Raya by Oliveankara, and Merdeka Jacket and Utama Trousers by Baju by Oniatta, on display as part of the #SGFashionNow showcase in Asian Civilisations Museum on June 26, 2024. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

The first order of business for Effendi is a break. But once rested, the batik brand will go on, either through pop-ups or online sales, she said. Though she is not thrilled about the latter as a platform for her “sensorial” wares – which benefit from being seen and felt – she has not ruled out going online.

Responding to worries about the changing face of the area once known as an agora for Malay intelligentsia and pilgrims to Mecca, Effendi said it would be too simplistic to blame the new massage joints and souvenir shops in the district for her exit.

Similarly, the rent hike post-pandemic was a big overhead but not a killer. “But I would be dishonest if I said I had not witnessed the changing character of Kamong Gelam,” she added.

Cosy corner of Baju By Oniatta’s Kampong Gelam space. PHOTO: BAJU BY ONIATTA

“There’s a lot of talk about mixed-use environments and preserving the character of places like Kampong Gelam. But the reality on the ground is, it’s a commercial battlefield. Businesses are competing for footfall, customers and rental viability.

“And heritage businesses, particularly those in textiles and traditional production, are not easy to scale. The costs are high, the processes take time and there’s limited room to experiment, test ideas and develop new ways of making businesses like ours sustainable. I sometimes wonder whether we fully appreciate that tension,” she said.

Businesses like hers are on the backfoot. “There’s always this talk about how we want heritage businesses to contribute to the identity of these places but they are also expected to compete in the same commercial environment as everyone else, often without the same economies of scale and cost structures.

“That’s a struggle.”