Bask in BOLD

SAY IT LOUD AND PROUD

Instead of dropping hints, spell it out. Do not just wear your heart on your sleeve when you can emblazon it all over.

THE STARS ALIGN

Why wish upon a star when you can carry a constellation with you wherever you go? Whether you decide to go for playful new-age vibes with galactic prints or pile on versatile jewellery, there is a star out there for everyone.

ON A HIGH

Soles take on bold new heights as flatforms make a solid comeback this season, with brands such as Versace, Erdem and Ulla Johnson taking things up a notch with exotic skins and crafty materials such as wood and hemp. A few extra centimetres in style and comfort - now who would say no to that?

WHO WEARS THE PANTS

No longer branded as "men's trousers" - or men-anything, for that matter - slouchy yet well-tailored pieces look just as good on women. From Hermes to Louis Vuitton to Fendi, one is seeing the rise of relaxed, sophisticated pieces for today's woman.

FUN AND FUNKY

While Chanel shrank its 2.55 bag down to pendant size, Valentino did the opposite and supersized its Rockstud motifs. Prada kept things poetic by stamping its logo on silk rosettes.

SIDE BY SIDE

The perfect watches for a couple without any of the matchy vibes, these timepieces from Jaeger-LeCoultre's Reverso collection let you show your affinity with each other with class. Instantly identifiable and much loved, these will get you both nods of approval.

PEARLS OF WISDOM

Real or faux, big or small, these gleaming white beads are perfect for dressing up your outfit of the day with class and sophistication - be it as a simple strand knotted high at the hollow of the neck or an avant-garde hair accessory.

QUEEN OF HEARTS

Show your romantic side with bold heart-shaped prints. Or send out subtler signals with add-ons that showcase Cupid's emblem.

HANDS ON

Saying hello to sunshine does not mean you have to bid plush fur, thick knits and all things fuzzy adieu. Just tote them around as fun, functional, trans-seasonal bags. Indulge in the pleasure of touch and be ready for hands to be all over them.

HANDS OFF

Never go through the panic of losing your mobile phone again, thanks to this season's chic phone holders that can be slung across the body. You can even squeeze in a card or two and maybe a lipstick.

• This article first appeared in Harper's Bazaar Singapore, the leading fashion glossy on the best of style, beauty, design, travel and the arts. Go to harpersbazaar.com.sg and follow @harpersbazaarsg on Instagram; harpersbazaarsingapore on Facebook. The March 2021 issue is out on newsstands now.