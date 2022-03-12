Audemars Piguet tops Patek Philippe in revenue, report says

GENEVA • Audemars Piguet overtook rival Swiss watchmaker Patek Philippe by revenue for the first time while industry giant Rolex racked up its best year ever in 2021, according to a report on the Swiss watch industry.

The report, published by Morgan Stanley, underscores how demand is shifting towards a select few high-end brands, including Richemont's Cartier.

It also shows a loss of market share for lower-priced labels from Swatch Group.

Deep-pocketed buyers who saved cash by cancelling travel plans during the pandemic have been driving a rebound in sales of high-end Swiss timepieces.

Family-owned and controlled, the nearly 150-year-old Audemars Piguet, known for its Royal Oak model, is one of the three biggest independent Swiss watch brands, along with Patek and Rolex.

Morgan Stanley's annual watch sector report, closely followed by the industry, showed buyers increasingly gravitated to a handful of top brands.

Watches priced above 3,000 Swiss francs (S$4,385) accounted for 73 per cent of sales, but just 11 per cent of exports by unit.

Sales of Richemont's Cartier and Vacheron Constantin watches gained 40 per cent and 53 per cent respectively, and Cartier unseated Swatch's Omega to move into second place last year.

After years of market share losses, Richemont's watchmakers division boosted its overall market share to 10 per cent, Morgan Stanley said.

Swatch's brands have lost a combined 4.5 percentage points of market share since 2019, making them "the main market-share donor in the industry", the Morgan Stanley analysts said.

In addition to its pricey Omega and Breguet brands, the company also produces lower-priced timepieces under labels including Tissot, Hamilton and Mido.

The company's market share dropped to about 22 per cent last year, according to the report.

Audemars Piguet had sales of 1.58 billion Swiss francs, topping Patek's 1.53 billion Swiss francs.

With this year marking the 50th anniversary of the Royal Oak model, Audemars Piguet will probably have another record year, said Mr Oliver Mueller of LuxeConsult, an industry consultant who contributed research to the Morgan Stanley report.

Rolex, Audemars Piguet and Patek together accounted for 41 per cent of the Swiss watches sold last year, up from 37 per cent in 2019, the report estimated.

Sales at Geneva-based Rolex, known for its Daytona and Submariner models, rose to a record eight billion Swiss francs last year, cementing the brand's top spot in the industry with a 29 per cent market share.

BLOOMBERG