Artist Jeff Koons lets Balloon Dog off the leash and onto a Hublot

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SINGAPORE – Minutes before a Zoom interview about the intricate mechanics of Swiss watchmaking, my needy cavapoo Shiro leaps onto my lap and steals the show.

On the other side of the world, American artist Jeff Koons grins at the breach of professional decorum.

“Who’s the special guest?” asks the 71-year-old, greeting the four-legged intruder with the warmth of a man who has spent more than four decades persuading the world to embrace life’s simplest, most innocent pleasures.

From inflatable rabbits to giant mounds of Play-Doh to colossal balloon animals, Koons has turned childhood playthings into monumental – and expensive – art.

In 2013, Balloon Dog (Orange), one of five stainless-steel versions made in different colours, sold at Christie’s for US$58.4 million . At the time, it was the highest price ever paid at auction for a work by a living artist.

Now, Koons has done it again, only this time, the magic fits on the wrist.

The Classic Fusion Balloon Dog, his new collaboration with Swiss watchmaker Hublot, is a 42mm watch offered in mirror-polished steel, red or blue anodised aluminium. Each version is limited to 200 pieces and priced at $33,800.

Translating one of Koons’ giant sculptures into a wristwatch involved far more than placing a miniature dog on the dial.

The Hublot Classic Fusion Balloon Dog has a domed sapphire crystal which rises over a convex dial and bezel screws that have been rounded to resemble bubbles of trapped air. PHOTO: HUBLOT

Known for its relatively slim profile, Hublot’s Classic Fusion had to be re-engineered to evoke the plump, tactile quality of an inflated balloon. A domed sapphire crystal rises over a convex dial, while the bezel screws have been rounded to resemble bubbles of trapped air.

The crown recalls the tied valve of a party balloon. A rubber “tail” protrudes from the case at 10.30, while a tiny balloon dog counterbalances the seconds hand. Even the metallic leather strap is softly padded.

A call to reflect

It is a playful object, but behind the whimsy is a serious attempt to compress Koons’ artistic vocabulary – reflection, breath, anxiety, permanence and acceptance – into something worn against the skin.

Like many of his best-known sculptures, Balloon Dog is intensely reflective. Stand before one and you enter its surface: distorted and miniaturised, surrounded by the room, other viewers and whatever sky happens to be overhead.

This is not an invitation to vanity, he says.

“One of the first things you learn from reading philosophy is that one of the most frequently used words is ‘reflect’. It is about contemplating one’s own being, about being reflective. That is why I work with reflective surfaces. It comes from a philosophical base: Know thyself.”

He is aware of the obvious counterargument: Narcissus, so transfixed by his own reflection that it destroys him.

He politely rejects the comparison and says: “That is an illness, an extreme illness. I believe the myth of Narcissus is used to make people fearful of knowing themselves.”

A little vanity, properly channelled, is in his telling closer to self-knowledge than sin.

“The mind and body are always telling us where we are at any moment in the universe. We have a kind of built-in GPS system. It gives us pleasure, mentally and physically, to know where we are.”

For Koons, however, Balloon Dog is not primarily about the dog. What fascinates him is the thin, tensile membrane that gives it form: the boundary between air and the world, the self and everything beyond it.

“What I’m most proud of with the watch is the essence of its membrane and that it is puffed and inflated,” he says.

The Classic Fusion Balloon Dog is offered in mirror-polished steel, red or blue anodised aluminium. PHOTO: HUBLOT

“I always have to pinch myself over how Balloon Dog has captured people’s imagination. I think it is because its membrane is like ours, like our skin. It defines our internal being and the external world. That is really the dialogue of life.”

A balloon animal deflates within days. Koons made that fragile, fleeting form permanent, recasting it in mirror-polished stainless steel glazed with luminous colour.

His Balloon Dogs may look buoyant and weightless, but their seamless surfaces are feats of precision engineering and fabrication.

But the artist is drawn to a deeper tension: between people’s inner selves and the world beyond.

He says: “If we think of our own being, it is dense inside. We have feelings, organs and emotions. But the outside world can feel like a vast, endless void.

“In a balloon dog, that relationship is reversed. Suddenly, the emptiness is on the inside, and the external world feels dense. That inversion gives people confidence. It lets them feel less anxious.”

Anxiety is a recurring theme in his work and conversation. To him, it inhibits both creativity and self-knowledge. “I have always thought of anxiety as Plato’s cave. By removing anxiety, you can step out into enlightenment.”

He explored this idea in The New, his seminal early-1980s series of pristine vacuum cleaners sealed in fluorescent-lit acrylic vitrines, untouched by dust, use or decay.

“Inanimate objects can maintain their integrity by not participating, by being protected from deterioration,” he says. “But as human beings, we develop our integrity only by participating, by interacting with the world.”

His inflatable works take that thought further. To Koons, the air inside them represents nothing less than the breath of life.

“We breathe in and our lungs expand. We breathe out and that is a symbol of death. When you inflate a balloon, you are capturing that breath.”

The art of contradiction

Koons has built a career blurring the lines between fine art and popular culture, innocence and desire, the fleeting and the permanent.

There is, of course, another contradiction. He champions shared humanity and self-acceptance, yet his sculptures command millions.

Critics say his seductive, pricey art is too cosy with the market it supposedly questions. Koons rejects the charge that consumer culture defines his work.

“I have always considered myself a conceptual artist. Consumerism is just an aspect of contemporary life that sits on the surface of things.

“What I live for every day is contemplating humanism, mark-making and how to get more out of the human experience.”

The answer hardly settles the question. But contradiction is central to Koons’ appeal: He makes complex objects look effortless, industrial materials appear weightless and kitsch pass seamlessly between popular culture and high art.

His comfort with the intersection of art, salesmanship and desire was evident early.

Born in York, Pennsylvania, in 1955 to a furniture dealer and a seamstress, he began copying Old Master paintings as a child. By nine, he was signing them “Jeffrey Koons” and displaying them in his father’s shop window to draw customers inside.

As a teenager, he became so besotted with Salvador Dali that he tracked the Surrealist down at the St Regis Hotel in New York just to meet him.

After studying at the Maryland Institute College of Art and the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, he moved to New York, where he sold museum memberships at the Museum of Modern Art. In one of art history’s more improbable detours, he later worked as a Wall Street commodities broker to finance his early work.

Hublot’s Classic Fusion had to be re-engineered to evoke the plump, tactile quality of an inflated balloon. PHOTO: HUBLOT

Yet, he says his calling was shaped less by commerce than by the idealism of the early 20th-century avant-garde. The Dadaists and Surrealists, he says, believed art could transform not only individual lives, but also society itself.

“They believed we could transcend together as a community,” he says. “That is what I wanted to be part of. I wanted to transcend my own life and I still want to become.”

That yearning had its roots in York, where drawing gave him both sanctuary and identity. Art became a source of confidence and, over time, his search for self-worth evolved into an ethos of radical, almost childlike openness – to the self, to others and to the world as it is.

It also explains why he refuses to rank the watch’s three colourways. Invited to match the red, blue and silver versions to different phases of his life, he rejects the premise.

He says: “I believe in total acceptance of everything. Red is just as beautiful as blue, and blue is just as beautiful as silver. Everything is perfect in its own being.”

By now, Shiro has slipped off my lap and fallen asleep, oblivious to his brief brush with the rarefied world of contemporary art.

Before the interview ends, I ask Koons to look far into the future. Half a century from now, when another person winds the crown of this puffed-up balloon watch, what does he hope will pass from his hands into theirs?

He pauses, considering the long arc of human history.

He says: “I hope there is an archetypal essence that connects them all the way back to Paleolithic times when our ancestors first began making ritual objects from their hunts to rally the community and find meaning.

“At the same time, I hope it carries the optimism and openness of youth. When we are young, we do not make harsh judgments . We are simply open to everything. I hope whoever wears it feels that same openness to the future, wherever they may find themselves.”