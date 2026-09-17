Art, craft, fashion, lifestyle: 5 recurring Singapore markets for retail therapy

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SINGAPORE - The local market scene has been booming in 2026, with events happening almost every weekend.

Across art, fashion, lifestyle and more, these pop-up events usually selling indie goods have become weekend fixtures here, with the calendar particularly stacked in recent months. On the last weekend of August, five fairs vied for attention: art market Artsobi, multidisciplinary creative bonanza In-Between, zine platform Singapore Art Book Fair, the Singapore Night Festival’s Pasar Mad-lam and bookstore Wormhole’s modest marketplace.

This September, there have been one or more every weekend. Stealing focus next is Common Rare, one of Shanghai’s largest creative markets, making its Singapore debut from Sept 18 to 20.

There will be giant, photogenic inflatables, tattoo artists, live music and more than 200 brands – half from China, half from South-east Asia.

Its arrival puts an international spin on what has been a banner year for weekend bazaars, coming on the heels of Indonesian creative collective Masa’s first weekend fair in Singapore in July.

Foreign fairs are exciting, but Singapore markets are thriving, too. The Straits Times rounds up five to have on your radar.

Craft Festival Singapore

Craft Festival Singapore is a handicraft market founded by potters Fyon Cheong and Zestro Leow in 2025. PHOTO: CRAFT FESTIVAL SINGAPORE

This handicraft market, which debuted in 2025, is a relatively new kid on the block. Founded by potters Fyon Cheong and Zestro Leow, it features curated handmade goods. Wares span paintings, pottery, accessories, crochet animals, illustrated prints and stickers, with original character art in abundance.

Popular with young vendors, the inaugural edition featured 250 makers. The third edition, scheduled on Nov 7 and 8 at Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre ’s Halls 401 & 402 , boasts close to 1,000 creatives across some 400 booths.

At the festival’s last event in June , it received close to 30,000 visitors. It aims to hold at least one edition a year.

Info: Updates at instagram.com/craftfestsg

2. Green-House

Sustainability festival Green-House 2025 at Temasek Shophouse. PHOTO: GREEN-HOUSE

Singapore’s first and largest sustainability festival began in 2022 as a weekend pop-up for eco-friendly brands across beauty and personal care, fashion, food and beverage, home decor and children’s accessories. It has since expanded into workshops and talks, a venue for community initiatives, as well as activities and installations by corporate brand partners.

Its fifth edition in August featured 74 local brands and a solar-powered installation built using 800 reclaimed aluminium drink cans, made by long-time partner, luxury car brand Mercedes-Benz.

To promote recycling, French beauty brand L’Occitane offered a hand ritual using its Amande Sublime body serum in exchange for used beauty bottles. Zero-waste cafe Bricolage and food design unit NotTofu created a six-course menu from kitchen scraps.

The free event is organised by home-grown sustainable label Pass It On, known for its plantable candles.

Its next event is a pop-up collaboration with Chinese market Common Rare from Sept 18 to 20. Green-House’s special booth at the fair will be designed as a record store. The walls will be lined with vinyl covers made of rescued and recycled materials, with exclusive Green-House merchandise and a selection of local brands for sale.

Info: Updates at instagram.com/green_house.sg

3. Konbini

Konbini's June 2026 edition was its biggest yet, drawing some 8,000 visitors. PHOTO: KONBINI

Konbini is a roving, loosely biannual J-fashion market for Harajuku fiends.

The market, founded in 2023, is known for all things alternative, DIY and above all, kawaii. It has dealt in everything from frilly Lolita dresses to curated Japanese vintage clothing, zines, chainmail jewellery, handmade keychains, hairclips and cardholders, as well as press-on nail art.

There have even been free hairstyling and make-up services at bigger editions, which have hosted more than 80 vendors. Smaller editions usually have about 40 booths.

The event doubles as an opportunity for J-fashion lovers to dress up in the niche styles they love . A best-dressed contest is held at every event with sponsored prizes up for grabs.

Info: Updates at instagram.com/konbini_sg

4. Somewhere @ Bugis Street

Somewhere @ Bugis Street is a youth retail concept by seasoned flea market operators Fleawhere. PHOTO: INVADE

Somewhere @ Bugis Street is a new youth retail concept from Invade, the veteran flea market operators behind Fleawhere. Housed at Level 2 of the shopping arcade, Somewhere @ Bugis Street hosts rotating line-ups of vendors every weekend from 1pm to 7pm offering a mix of used and new goods by independent brands.

Vendors can choose to hold a pop-up at the space for multiple weekends.

Expect young and trendy stores hawking clothes, jewellery, scents, squishy toys and even nails. The venue accepts vendors looking to clear out their personal closets, too.

The place is styled as a hangout, with an arcade machine, an open DJ deck for anyone who would like to spin, a sticker-making activity – using upcycled fabrics – and a podcast corner kitted out with a full live-stream set-up .

A rotating line-up of workshops and activities is in the offing.

Info: Updates at instagram.com/fleawhere

5. Artcade

Artcade is known for its fan-art vendors. PHOTO: ARTCADE

This art market is a kawaii bonanza known for its fan-art vendors.

Original art and handicraft are also available at the event, which typically hosts more than 200 vendors. Products range from stationery like stickers, decorative tape and journalling tools to collectibles such as plushies of original characters, pins and keychains. There are lifestyle goods and illustrated prints, too.

The next edition of the free event will be held on Sept 26 and 27 at Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre ’s Hall 404 .

Info: Updates at instagram.com/artcade.sg