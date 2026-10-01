Anya Hindmarch’s Universal Bag goes mini at FairPrice Finest, in S’pore-exclusive blue colourway

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

(From left) The Universal Bag ($30) and the new Mini ($25) are available at FairPrice Finest.

SINGAPORE – From Oct 1, shoppers can buy the Mini Universal Bag, a compact version of British designer Anya Hindmarch’s popular reusable tote, exclusively at FairPrice Finest.

The Mini, priced at $25, and the original larger bag, $30, come in a colourway made only for the local supermarket chain: blue with orange and white nastro handles. The larger tote is also back in stock.

This is the second tie-up between FairPrice Finest and Hindmarch’s namesake accessories label. The first release sold out across all 42 participating stores, the retailer said. For this launch, the bags are available at 45 FairPrice Finest outlets islandwide.

Both sizes are made entirely from recycled plastic, including the handles, and are certified under the Global Recycled Standard.

Anya Hindmarch says each bag has been tested to last 10 years. The idea is that a bag that looks good gets used more; customers are excited to carry it, motivated to care for it and to reuse it.

Launched in 2021, the Universal Bag project invites supermarkets worldwide to create their own exclusive versions, which the British manufacturer Solent Group makes. Anya Hindmarch says it has kept more than 546 tonnes of plastic out of landfill, roughly the weight of 46 double-decker buses.

“Plastic pollution remains a pressing environmental issue, but working together with major global food retailers shows the solution must be collaborative,” says Hindmarch, the brand’s founder and creative director.

Ms Tan Huey Ling, managing director of FairPrice Finest, says the bag “reflects our shared commitment to reducing single-use plastic and supporting more sustainable shopping habits”.