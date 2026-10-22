A Singaporean in winter: Cold-weather clothes, shoes, bags and skincare guide for a stylish holiday

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SINGAPORE – A chilly escape is a great idea at the best of times, even better when the worst and most sustained haze in a decade blankets town – but not before securing one’s cold-weather essentials.

The tedious project of packing for cooler climes has a sliding scale, from actual needs – jacket, thermals, moisturising agents – to wants that feel like needs. After all, one of the pleasures of a nippy getaway is the chance to look like someone new – or just a more layered and stylish version of your Singapore self.

The challenge is striking a balance between keeping warm and looking interesting. With autumn travel in full swing and winter around the corner, The Straits Times rounds up top wardrobe tips for a cold-weather holiday.

1. Invest in the right jacket

The topmost layer is simultaneously the most visible and crucial component in keeping warm , so it is often the most stressful choice to make . For starters, choose between a puffer and a coat. Down jackets are warmer and better suited for tougher winters below 5 deg C. Water-resistant puffers with hoods lend themselves to wet countries with winter showers.

Coats are best for moderate to mild winters, transitional weather and dry, red-leafed autumn. They also tend to look sharper – though as temperatures drop, they must be layered with warm clothes underneath.

In contrast, one can easily get away with minimal layering with a standard puffer, depending on the mercury.

Puffers

Uniqlo Reversible Down Short Jacket ($169.90)

Uniqlo’s Reversible Down Short Jackets are matt and unquilted on one side, glossy and quilted on the other. PHOTO: UNIQLO

Japanese retailer Uniqlo is a winter-wear go-to for good reason: Its price range is accessible, it has stores in easy-to-visit locations and it is a one-stop shop for everything from socks to quality jackets.

Its Reversible Down Short Jacket is a great two-in-one solution: matt and unquilted on one side and glossy with wide quilting on the other. Its ribbed cuffs are a design accent that help s keep cold air out, while a drawstring inside the hem allows for length and silhouette adjustments. It comes in black, a city-apt concrete grey, white and an unexpected wine red that really pops on the glossy side.

Uniqlo’s Seamless Down Parka ($169.90) is another fine pick. By using heat-bonding instead of stitching, it eliminates seams along the jacket body. This prevents down leakage, says the brand, but the subtle creasing in place of the usual sutures also makes for a neater look.

Info: Available at Uniqlo stores and uniqlo.com/sg

Marimekko winter jackets

Marimekko’s Taivos Unikko padded jacket (left) and Taiottu down coat. PHOTOS: MARIMEKKO

For funky puffers, check out Finnish brand Marimekko’s Autumn/Winter 2026 catalogue. Consider a padded cobalt blue number, the Taivos Unikko ($659), or a long, grey Taiottu down coat ($859). Both feature the brand’s signature poppy flower print.

Info: Available at Marimekko’s shops at Jewel Changi Airport (01-210) and Takashimaya Shopping Centre (B1-27/28)

Hosbjerg Paris Puffer Jacket (US$412, S$528)

Hosbjerg Paris Puffer Jacket. PHOTO: HOSBJERG

For a modern, wacky take, try Danish label Hosbjerg’s Paris Puffer Jacket, lumpier than the Michelin man. The hanging drawstrings and cool colourways – black, light grey, a punchy green and another green so dark it almost passes for black – temper the humour with a contemporary feel. The shell and lining are 100% nylon and padded with 100% polyester.

Info: Available at hosbjerg.com

Coats

Mango 100% Wool Funnel-Neck Coat ($239)

Mango 100% Wool Funnel-Neck Coat in Grey. PHOTO: MANGO

Peacoats are wintertime classics, particularly for those partial to their manly, strict-chic vibe. Spanish apparel chain Mango’s take adds a versatile collar that can be worn popped and upright or folded down wide . It comes in a timeless grainy grey, bright red and an online-exclusive beige.

Info: Available at all Mango stores, including those at Ion Orchard (B2-16/17) and Raffles City Shopping Centre (02-39/40), and shop.mango.com/sg

& Other Stories Oversized Peacoat ($649)

& Other Stories Oversized Peacoat. PHOTO: & OTHER STORIES

Swedish clothing brand & Other Stories offers a cosy beige rendition of the short jacket. Its Oversized Peacoat is fully lined, nicely oversized and double-breasted, with a wide collar and panelled hem. Raglan sleeves and back pleats give shape. There are clean welt pockets in front for cold hands.

Info: Available at & Other Stories at Ion Orchard (03-24A to 26) and Raffles City Shopping Centre (01-02/2A), and stories.com

Loro Piana Rooney Coat (price on request)

Like it long? Splurge on Italian luxury brand Loro Piana’s Rooney Coat. The elongated cut falls past the knees and is ideal for the transition into winter. It is made from Cover Wool with the brand’s weatherproof Storm System technology, said to protect from wind and rain.

Loro Piana Rooney Coat. PHOTO: LORO PIANA

The single-breasted silhouette brings together classic trench elements, including a shirt-style collar with a neck tab and back yoke. A suede-trimmed lunette and signature horn buttons complete the belted design.

Info: Available at ii.loropiana.com

2. Neglect not the middle layers

Enthusiasm for jacket-hunting can make one overlook the outfit underneath. Yet, the middle layer becomes all-important indoors when the jackets come off, and double as an important source of heat insulation.

You will not go wrong with breathable fleece and cosy wool or cashmere tops. For extra warmth, employ a thin down or synthetic puffer vest under a coat – a great hack for trapping heat without adding bulk.

Uniqlo Soft Knitted Fleece Crew Neck T-Shirt ($19.90)

Uniqlo Soft Knitted Fleece Crew Neck T-Shirt. PHOTO: UNIQLO

This easy sweatshirt-style layering piece comes in 11 hues and is perfect for playing with colour. Pair the red one with a pop of blue or grey, or break the rules by matching the dark purple fleece with blue and black, a la Japanese brand Auralee’s Autumn/Winter 2026 styling.

Info: Available at Uniqlo stores and uniqlo.com/sg

Fleece jackets

(From left) Tomboy Patterned Shearling Jacket, The North Face Fleece-texture Abstract-print jacket and Patagonia Logo Patch Fleece Jacket. PHOTOS: FARFETCH

In recent years, the fleece jacket has become a high-fashion item, seen on runways for Miu Miu, Sandy Liang, Isabel Marant and Dries Van Noten. A statement fleece jacket also makes for fun pattern clashing.

South-Korean brand Tomboy’s fleece-textured Patterned Shearling Jacket ($571) is trippy geometric fun – in green or white – while outdoor brand The North Face has put out an abstract-print jungle-green jacket ($294).

Otherwise, go sporty with hiker favourite Patagonia’s range of logo patch fleece sweatshirts and jackets (from $136). Balance the sporty vibe with tailored pants.

Info: All available at farfetch.com/sg

Quirky wool tops

(From left) August Barron Women’s Tripple Sweater in Cream, Sandy Liang Women’s Maisy Sweater in Grey, and COS Wrap-over Merino Wool Top. PHOTOS: DOVER STREET MARKET SINGAPORE, COS

Options abound for wool. But add some interest with offbeat takes like Paris-based brand August Barron’s triple-layer short-sleeved sweater ($512) mixing V-neck, polo and crew collars; or the bra-over-shirt sweater by American brand Sandy Liang ($256).

Swedish retailer COS’ wrap-around cream top in merino wool ($115) is a more subtle proposition, with slightly sheer fabric forming an “X” around the neck.

Info: August Barron and Sandy Liang pieces available at Dover Street Market Singapore, 18 Dempsey Road, and shop-sg.doverstreetmarket.com. COS top available at COS stores and cos.com/en-sg

3. Let shoes do the talking

Practical boots and trainers are typical cold-weather footwear, but why not take bigger, more stylish, risks abroad?

In a city, fun flats or low heels paired with socks look killer with coats and only detract slightly from comfort on a less walking-intensive itinerary. Loafers are a smart option and even sneakers can be elevated with prints or colours. Instead of heavy, lace-up boots, try a slouchy boot that is all the rage now.

Heeled footwear

Isabel Marant Dalby 55 leather ankle boots (left) and Le Monde Beryl Babouche kitten heels in Black Naplack. PHOTOS: MYTHERESA, LE MONDE BERYL

French brand Isabel Marant is credited for the slouchy boot renaissance. Its Dalby 55 leather ankle boots ($995 on Mytheresa) are western-inspired, with cone heels creating a sculptural silhouette.

Insist on feminine shoes in the cold? London-based luxury footwear brand Le Monde Beryl is famous for its celebrity and fashion-editor approved US$600 (S$767) Mary Jane flats, but it also does a delicious kitten heel. The Babouche Kitten (from US$585) has a heel height of 40mm and is available in a raft of colours and materials.

Info: Isabel Marant boots available at luxury e-tailer mytheresa.com/sg/. Le Monde Beryl available at lemondeberyl.com and farfetch.com/sg

Flat shoes

Camper Walden loafer (left) and Le Monde Beryl Classic Claudia Slipper in Fango Leather Snake Effect. PHOTOS: CAMPER, LE MONDE BERYL

Spanish shoe brand Camper has a comprehensive range of walkable, wearable loafers (from $240). The Donna (from $275) and Walden ($280) models are safe bets.

Alternatively, a buckled ballet flat can be made winter-appropriate with socks. For a timeless look, go for classic plain leather styles, or ride the animal-print wave with Le Monde Beryl’s fango snake embossed leather flat (US$627).

Info: Loafers available at Camper Tangs and Takashimaya, and camper.com/en_SG. Le Monde Beryl flats at lemondeberyl.com, farfetch.com/sg and net-a-porter.com/en-sg

Sneakers

(From left) Simona Vanth Berlinetta sneakers in Silver, Adidas Tokyo shoes and Salomon XT-Quest. PHOTOS: INSTAGRAM/SIMONAVANTH, ADIDAS, SALOMON

Sneakers can be feminine, too, like Italian statement footwear brand Simona Vanth’s frosty silver rendition of its Berlinetta sneaker (€364.78, or S$525) and adidas’ Bambi-print Tokyo shoe ($159).

Outdoor brand Salomon covers more technical styles. The XT-Quest ($351) is built with a bottom unit designed for traction and stability on trails, and an upper featuring a hardy toecap and nubuck reminiscent of a traditional hiking style.

Info: Simona Vanth available at simonavanth.com. Adidas at adidas Changi City Point (01-54), IMM Building (02-14), City Square Mall and adidas.com.sg. Salomon at stores in Orchard Central (01-07), Jewel Changi Airport (02-242) and sg.salomon.com.

4. Bags as trusty statement

The right bag can make the whole look and inject personality, especially when clothes are hidden under a jacket. Partake in key seasonal trends that include elongated top handles, crocodile-embossed purses, the return of the clutch and shoulder bags scaled up a notch to hold more belongings.

Marni Trunkette Bag (US$2,400, S$3,066)

Marni Trunkette Bag in brown and orange. PHOTO: MARNI

Italian luxury fashion house Marni, purveyor of elegant whimsy, has had a second wind under new creative director Meryll Rogge. With the Trunkette bag, she reinterprets – even improves – the brand’s signature trunk bag. The witty colour contrasts, elongated silhouette and lengthened tubular handles lend of-the-moment street cred, when bags are trending long.

It comes in a colour palette that alternates essential shades and unexpected chromatic accents – green and vanilla, orange and sienna, lilac and light gray, dark brown and sienna.

Info: Available at marni.com

Tory Burch Romy Bauletto bag ($1,040)

Tory Burch Romy Croc Embossed Leather Bauletto bag. PHOTO: TORY BURCH

American brand Tory Burch’s new Romy Bauletto bag in croc leather is a nifty way to get in on two trends – the slightly upsized shoulder bag and crocodile embossing in one go.

Bauletto – which means “small trunk” or “little chest” in Italian – is inspired by classic leather travel bags. The rounded shape is detailed with a loosely knotted belt and its signature button hardware, and looks great on the shoulder or tucked under the arm.

Info: Available at Tory Burch Wisma Atria (02-28-32/54) and The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands (B2-84)

Charles & Keith Janie Velvet Quilted Bow-Handle bag ($75.90)

Charles & Keith Janie Velvet Quilted Bow-Handle Bag in Noir. PHOTO: CHARLES & KEITH

Crescent bags have been gaining ground since the Lemaire Croissant bag – shaped true to its name – became an “It” bag around 2020. Local brand Charles & Keith rocks the trendy half-moon silhouette with a girlish twist. It comes in pink and black.

Info: Available from November at Charles & Keith stores and charleskeith.com

5. Try a triangle scarf

Uniqlo Souffle Yarn Triangle Scarf (left) and COS Contrast-Tipped Merino Wool Triangle Scarf. PHOTOS: UNIQLO, COS

The triangle scarf became a trendy accessory in the spring and summer months for its versatility, so it is only fair to let it shine in its proper season: the autumn and winter period.

Tie it around the head like a babushka scarf, wear it around the waist like a belt, around the neck as intended , or across the shoulders like a faux cardigan.

Uniqlo’s Souffle Yarn Triangle Scarf ($24.90) is an affordable option great for adding a pop of colour, while COS’ Contrast-Tipped Merino Wool Triangle Scarf ($69.90) works around the neck or as a headscarf.

Info: Uniqlo is available at Uniqlo stores and uniqlo.com/sg. COS is available at COS stores and cos.com/en-sg

6. Quench your face

The cold tends to dry out skin, making it tauter than usual and prone to irritation. In these conditions, simply layering on one’s usual tropical moisturiser will not cut it. The key is finding the right hydrating products.

In autumn, it is fine to stick with a lighter moisturiser if it combines moisture-attracting ingredients like glycerin and barrier-supporting ceramides.

In harsher winter, switch out your lightweight moisturiser for a thicker formula and double down on barrier protection.

Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin Skin Barrier Moisturizing Cream ($72 for 50ml)

Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin Skin Barrier Moisturizing Cream. PHOTO: SEPHORA

This K-beauty cream is a holy-grail product for dry skin. It is a fast-absorbing, cushiony formulation with five ceramides and panthenol, or provitamin B5, that strengthens the skin barrier, moisturises and boosts elasticity.

Info: Available at Sephora Ion Orchard (B2-09), The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands (B2-43 to 44), VivoCity (01-71) and sephora.sg

Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Overnight Hydrating Face Mask ($56 for 100g)

Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Overnight Hydrating Face Mask. PHOTO: KIEHL’S

Containing 10.5% squalane – an ingredient that repairs skin-barrier damage and helps lock in moisture – this overnight mask works its magic while one sleeps. It starts off as a balm before turning oily. The brand recommends using it three times a week.

Info: Available at Kiehl’s stores and kiehls.com.sg

Augustinus Bader The Overnight Restorative Cream ($510 for 50ml)

Augustinus Bader The Overnight Restorative Cream. PHOTO: SEPHORA

From the makers of the viral $800 moisturiser, The Rich Cream, comes a plush new night cream. It is powered by what the German-founded brand calls its most advanced technology to date, the Advanced TFC8. The complex targets four pathways of overnight renewal – revive fatigued skin, replenish hydration reserves, calm visible redness and help improve skin density and contour definition.

Info: Available at Sephora Ion Orchard (B2-09), The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands (B2-43 to 44), VivoCity (01-71), Raffles City Shopping Centre (01-20 to 21) and sephora.sg

7. Thermals for a pop of colour

Thermals are the key to building non-bulky warm outfits in the winter. Though it is common to hide these insulating underlayers under clothes, the abundance of colourful (and stylish) thermals these days means they can easily be part of the outfit.

Think a red thermal turtleneck worn under a half-unbuttoned pinstriped blue dress shirt, or blue thermal socks paired with brown loafers or low heels.

Uniqlo Heattech Extra Warm Cashmere Blend Turtleneck T-Shirt (Long Sleeve) ($29.90)

Uniqlo Heattech Extra Warm Cashmere Blend Turtleneck T-Shirt (Long Sleeve). PHOTO: UNIQLO

Uniqlo’s Heattech cashmere blend high-necks now come in an expanded palette of 12 yummy shades. The butter yellow, baby pink, taffy pink, mint and oatmeal options are standouts that should encourage exciting colour combinations.

The subtly sheer fabric and slightly longer sleeve length are design touches that lend it to being worn layered or even on the outside. It would look great under a gentle V-neck cashmere sweater or with the neck peeking out of a buttoned top, either all buttoned up or with the collar popped.

Uniqlo Heatteach Socks (Slouch). PHOTO: UNIQLO

The brand’s Heattech Socks ($7.90) can be worn scrunched around the shins and will keep toes warm even in a short skirt or pants that show some leg.

Info: Available at Uniqlo stores and uniqlo.com/sg

Oysho Base Layer High-neck Striped Rib T-shirt ($59.90)

Oysho Base Layer High-neck Striped Rib T-shirt. PHOTO: OYSHO

Spanish brand Oysho says its base-layer shirts can withstand temperatures of 11 deg C during low activity and minus 12 deg C during moderate activity – when paired with a jacket, trousers, socks, gloves and a knit hat.

Info: Available at Oysho, Jewel Changi Airport (01-249 to 251) and oysho.com/sg