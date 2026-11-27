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After Black Friday on Nov 27, 2026, the Moonswatch Mission to Earthphase - Silver-Snowflake will be available only when snow falls in Switzerland.

Swatch Mission to Earthphase – Silver Snowflake

Swatch has a new winter trick: a watch you can buy only when snow is falling in Switzerland.

The Swatch Mission to Earthphase – Silver Snowflake, an all-black Bioceramic MoonSwatch, carries a snowflake laser-engraved on its sparkly moon phase disc. A bespoke digital process generates millions of patterns and picks one for each watch, so no two are alike. The silver finish is a first for the model.

It pairs with 2025’s all-white Moonshine Gold Cold Moon. The earth phase indicator, found only in this collection, has a white patch for snowy Switzerland. Miniature skis at 11 o’clock nod to the Speedmaster Apollo 11 50th Anniversary edition, while Snoopy sits at 9.

The 42mm quartz chronograph has a black rubber Velcro strap and UV-ink details that glow lime green and blue.

The Moonswatch Mission to Earthphase - Silver Snowflake has a black rubber Velcro strap and UV-ink details that glow lime green and blue. PHOTO: SWATCH

It is on sale from Black Friday (Nov 27) until March 20, 2027, the last day of winter. After Black Friday, it is available only when snow falls in Switzerland. Check Swatch.com for the forecast. Price: $560

F.P. Journe opens boutique at Raffles Hotel

Celebrated independent watch brand F.P. Journe now has a home of its own in Singapore and a prince was there to open it.

(From left) Michael Tay, Francois-Paul Journe, Prince Albert II of Monaco, Henry Tay and Amelie Lefevere at the ribbon cutting ceremony of the F.P. Journe boutique at Raffles Arcade PHOTO: THE HOUR GLASS

Prince Albert II of Monaco joined founder François-Paul Journe, F.P.Journe CEO Amelie Lefevere and The Hour Glass honchos Dr Henry Tay and Michael Tay to cut the ribbon on Nov 25 at the Raffles Arcade, Raffles Singapore.

The boutique follows the first Espace F.P.Journe, which The Hour Glass opened in Paragon in January 2016 and closed in October 2026.

The choice of the new address is deliberate. The Geneva manufacture sits in an 1892 classified building and the Tokyo boutique is in an Omotesando building by famouse Japanese architectTadao Ando. Raffles, opened in 1887 and a National Monument since 1987, fits the pattern, having inspired writers such as Rudyard Kipling and Somerset Maugham.

Journe directed the design, and the result is a salon. The arcade’s arched bays carry the signature “F.P.Journe Invenit et Fecit” (Latin for “he invented it and made it”) above glazed French doors. Walnut joinery, herringbone floors and leather club armchairs invite collectors to linger, while watches sit in antique cabinets.

Walnut joinery, herringbone floors and leather club armchairs invite collectors to linger, while watches sit in antique cabinets. PHOTO: THE HOUR GLASS

At the back, a walnut bar sits beneath an engraved glass panel of the Chronometre a Resonance, first shown in 2000. It was the first wristwatch to use acoustic resonance to synchronise two balance wheels beating in opposition.

Michael Tay, the managing director of The Hour Glass, hopes collectors will come to “understand the ideas, skills and people behind every watch” there.

Louis Vuitton Tambour Convergence Mirror Steel

Louis Vuitton has taken its guichet watch into steel and the result is a scratch-shy surface.

The Tambour Convergence Mirror Steel is cased in a hardened stainless steel, the grade used in medical implants. A patented treatment makes it nearly six times harder, rated at 1,130 Vickers, just shy of high-tech ceramic. Vickers hardness is a measure of a material’s resistance to permanent (plastic) deformation. Small scratches should vanish into the mirror polish.

The Tambour Convergence Mirror Steel is cased in a hardened stainless steel, the grade used in medical implants. PHOTO: LOUIS VUITTON

That finish is not easy to achieve . Each case takes up to three times longer to polish than the rose-gold version and artisans must learn how the metal behaves under their tools. Sandblasted accents in the hollowed lugs add contrast.

The 37mm case is just 8mm high, with a tapered crown and lugs for an easy fit.

Time is told by two rotating discs in an arched window inspired by the Louis Vuitton family home in Asnieres in France. Inside ticks the self-winding LFT MA01.01, the maison’s first in-house time-only automatic. It beats at 4Hz with a 45-hour reserve. Price: $35,000

Hublot Big Bang Denim Collection

The case of the Big Bang Denim is hand-sanded with several grades of abrasive paper to mimic woven cloth, so no two are alike. PHOTO: HUBLOT

Denim was built for gold miners. Now Hublot has built a watch from it.

The Big Bang Denim collection has four models: two large and two for ladies. The large pair is the 43mm Big Bang Original and the 42mm tonneau-shaped Spirit of Big Bang, both in titanium. The ladies’ models are a 33mm Big Bang and a 32mm Spirit of Big Bang, in steel with diamond-set bezels and automatic movements.

The Big Bang Original is powered by Hublot’s in-house Unico flyback chronograph, from 2010. The Spirit of Big Bang runs on an El Primero chronograph, born of Hublot’s work with Zenith.

Every dial is genuine blue denim, set at 45 degrees and sealed in epoxy so the weave survives. A denim strap with white stitching sits on black rubber.

The case is new, hand-sanded with several grades of abrasive paper to mimic woven cloth, so no two are alike. Hublot first tried denim in 2013; these are its first non-limited editions. Price: from $25,100 to $36,400

Hermes Slim d’Hermes Sous le charme d’Orphee

Hermes has turned a silk scarf into a watch and the horse comes along for the dance.

The Slim d’Hermes Sous le charme d’Orphee is based on visual artist Alice Shirley’s scarf of the same name. On a midnight blue enamel dial, a horse dances beneath a shower of stars and a pomegranate tree, a nod to Orpheus, the lyre master whose music moved even the gods of the Underworld.

The Slim d’Hermes Sous le charme d’Orphee is based on visual artist Alice Shirley’s scarf of the same name PHOTO: HERMES

The engraver carves the tree across several levels, revealing the trunk’s grain and the fine branches. The miniature painter then colours leaves, horse, butterflies and flowers layer by layer. Finally, pink opal cabochons are set one by one into the pomegranates for depth and glow.

The case is 39.5mm white gold and slender, drawn with flowing lines. Inside is the ultra-thin H1950 automatic, only 2.6mm thick, with a 48-hour reserve. A bleu abysse alligator strap completes it. Just 12 will be made. Price: $149,000