A marry time

During the three-day Hum Bridal Couture Week in Lahore, a plethora of colours and designs hit the runway, with models presenting creations by Faiza Rehman, Ali Xeeshan (above) and Sable Vogue. More than 30 designers were featured in the event in Pakistan, which highlighted fashion trends in bridalwear amid safe distancing measures imposed due to the pandemic.

PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE