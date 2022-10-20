A. Lange & Sohne’s watchmaking wizardry on display at special showcase

SNGAPORE – With Covid-19 more or less retreating into the shadows, the world is beginning to regain normality.

And luxury watchmakers, riding on an exuberant wave, are making up for time lost to the pandemic.

The last few months have been a dizzying period for the watch trade in Singapore, with new releases, shop openings and pop-ups galore.

Next week, horology lovers will have at least four watch exhibitions to go to, including A. Lange & Sohne’s The Mechanical Masters.

On display at the showcase – held at the Level 1 atrium of Ion Orchard from Oct 27 – will be 13 pieces by the German watchmaker, which makes only a few thousand watches a year.

Some are limited editions, some are historical models, but all boast the brand’s marvellously intricate proprietary movements that are stunningly decorated and twice assembled by hand.

Besides watches, A. Lange & Sohne will be flying in Mr Robert Hoffman, head of the Zeitwerk department, who will be doing live demonstrations on many different Lange movements from the brand’s watch families, such as the Zeitwerk and the Double Split.

The Zeitwerk is the first mechanical wristwatch that displays hours and minutes with jumping numerals.

There will also be live demonstrations of engraving and other artisanal skills involved in the intricate watchmaking process.

Here are a few things to look out for at the exhibition.

Patents and trademarks

The company was started in 1845 by Ferdinand A. Lange and went on to produce solidly constructed clocks and timepieces.

World War II, however, dealt the watchmaker a fatal blow until 1990, when Lange’s great-grandson returned to the town of Glashutte in Saxony, Germany, to not only resuscitate the brand, but also make it one of the most respected watchmakers in the world.

It achieved this by, among other things, coming out with a series of important horological patents and inventions. Many of the watches on display at The Mechanical Masters exhibition are rare pieces which showcase the company’s trademarked horological wizardry. These include: