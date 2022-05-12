A home that contains the world

SINGAPORE - When energy trader and interiors influencer Vivienne Shen and her Dutch husband went house-hunting in Singapore, they fell in love with a Joo Chiat conservation shophouse the moment they set foot in it.

"We have always loved shophouses in Singapore. Each is unique and carries a piece of the country's history and cultural heritage. This one has really high ceilings, an open space on the first floor and a courtyard in the middle of the house, which allows us to bring the outdoors inside," says the 34-year-old of the 3,500 sq ft, 2½-storey house, which comes with an attic space and a rooftop patio.

She grew up in China, married a European, has travelled widely and lived in Singapore for 16 years, and her taste in interiors has evolved over the years.

"My eyes were constantly educated by the places I travelled to, the cultures I was immersed in, the materials I touched and the people I found inspiring," she says.

She is "always intrigued by a space that displays a variety of aesthetic eras and textures", and during her travels, she searches for local antique markets and shops. "Nothing beats the feeling of finding a unique piece that touches the heart," she says.

As such, she decided that her home would be designed as a melting pot of influences, housing "an assembly of my fondest memories in life", and featuring a mixture and balance of texture, materials, periods and patina.

For a start, two old-fashioned bicycles form an attractive tableau perched atop the entryway's checkerboard flooring, which features reclaimed antique Carrara marble and bluestone tiles imported from the Netherlands.

A pair of framed 17th-century maps of China and the Netherlands (the couple's home countries) lend period charm, while the glass balustrade and cantilevered wood treads of the minimalist staircase afford unblocked views of the entire ground level.

As a nod to the charming old villa in Tuscany where the couple held their wedding party, she settled on a Mediterranean-inspired living room and courtyard before adding a modern farmhouse kitchen and a colonial-style master bedroom and bathroom to the mix.

The disparate themes are unified by a calming palette of neutral hues - mostly white, with touches of grey, beige and black - and the use of timeless, natural materials such as brass, marble, wood and rattan, accented by the placement of tropical greenery.

An abstract painting in earthy tones and a clean-lined sectional sofa upholstered in grey fabric anchor the living area.

Free-standing pieces such as a sheepskin-covered &Tradition Little Petra chair, a mid-century modern vintage chest and a 13th-century French chair add further depth and texture.

Another focal point is an 18th-century, Louis XVI-style limestone faux fireplace. It is flanked on either side by built-in display niches with a curated assortment of Han Dynasty pottery, a Neolithic Yangshao culture three-legged earthenware vessel and vintage African handicrafts.