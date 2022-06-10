10 holiday beauty essentials

Packing a beauty routine for a holiday means a couple of things - fuss-free products that keep your skin hydrated in changing climates and multi-taskers so you can pack light and be out the door in a jiffy. Here are some essentials to take along.

A travel staple both pre-and post-pandemic, sheet masks remain a convenient little luxury to soothe tired skin after a day of sightseeing. This anti-acne option from Garnier is both deeply moisturising and doubles as a quick treatment for sudden breakouts in foreign climates. Info: Available at Guardian stores