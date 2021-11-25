Style guide to the season's hottest looks

This article first appeared in Harper's Bazaar Singapore, the leading fashion glossy on the best of style, beauty, design, travel and the arts. Go to the Harper's Bazaar website and follow @harpersbazaarsg on Instagram; harpersbazaarsingapore on Facebook. The 20th Anniversary November 2021 issue is out on newsstands now.

Everyone needs a trusty T-shirt she can wear with everyday denims on days off, or style with a pantsuit for a smart-casual workday look. What is even better - iconic rock band or concert T-shirts with striking graphics. So, while we patiently wait for the return of physical concerts and music festivals, throw on a band tee as a sign of allegiance to the voices that matter.