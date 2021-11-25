Style guide to the season's hottest looks

Band tees and abstract swirls of the 1970s are hot this season.
Band tees and abstract swirls of the 1970s are hot this season.PHOTOS: JEAN PAUL GAULTIER, GIANLUCA CAPANNOLO
  • Published
    31 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

This article first appeared in Harper's Bazaar Singapore, the leading fashion glossy on the best of style, beauty, design, travel and the arts. Go to the Harper's Bazaar website and follow @harpersbazaarsg on Instagram; harpersbazaarsingapore on Facebook. The 20th Anniversary November 2021 issue is out on newsstands now.

Everyone needs a trusty T-shirt she can wear with everyday denims on days off, or style with a pantsuit for a smart-casual workday look. What is even better - iconic rock band or concert T-shirts with striking graphics. So, while we patiently wait for the return of physical concerts and music festivals, throw on a band tee as a sign of allegiance to the voices that matter.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 