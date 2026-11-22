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SINGAPORE – This week’s ST×NLB Crossword was constructed by ST assistant editor Rei Kurohi, based on a theme by ST associate editor Jeremy Au Yong. They are part of a team of 40 volunteers from both organisations. Here’s Rei’s message to solvers:

My boss came up with this theme and I had a blast building the rest of the puzzle around the shaded entries. We don’t regularly have themed puzzles, so I hope this one made you grin as you worked your way through it.

This week’s grid is our first to feature a two-part theme entry, often known in the crossword world as a “split revealer”.

When combined, 23- and 26-Across form the [Indignant reaction] HOW CAN LIDDAT? Like many Singlish expressions, this phrase is both concise and versatile, useful in a wide variety of situations, including those referenced in the four other Across entries outlined below.

First off, [Jumping the line], or CUTTING QUEUE (1A), is sure to ruffle feathers, especially in Singapore. Snaking lines are a common sight here whenever an exclusive F&B pop-up from overseas makes landfall, a limited-edition knick-knack arrives in stores or the latest iPhone hits the market.

Events where one can get something for free, like when NLB runs its Big Book Giveaway, are especially prone to attracting a linear crowd. As Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong has put it, our “culture of queuing” is so ubiquitous that some even joke it is a national pastime.

SM Lee himself is evidently happy to join a queue when there is something worthwhile at the end of it. In 2014, a photo of him lining up for chicken wings at Redhill Food Centre made the rounds on social media. He had reportedly queued a good 30 minutes for his food.

No excuse, then, for the rest of us not to wait our turn.

A HEAD PAT (12A) is the [Affectionate gesture for a child or pet]. In August 2026, CCTV footage of an altercation at Roxy Square made the rounds on social media after a 40-year-old man shoved 73-year-old Yeo Song Khoon to the ground.

The younger man was upset that Yeo, a stallholder working at Bei-Ing Wanton Noodles, had patted his child’s head without permission.

Though many netizens were quick to condemn the wanton violence, some also disapproved of the gesture that had set the father off. As Reddit user annehathnoway put it: “People seem to be missing the point that the uncle was also in the wrong. He patted the child’s head without the parent’s consent.”

After the incident, many of Yeo’s customers visited the stall to wish him well. One of them, sleep technologist Jo Ng, even brought his one-year-old daughter and invited Yeo to pat her head. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO FILE

Speaking at the launch of two active ageing centres in Tampines, former president Halimah Yacob highlighted the incident as a sign of an increasingly fragmented society, in which a gesture of endearment common to an older generation could now be taken in the wrong spirit.

A [Slow car in the fast lane, perhaps] is what one might call a ROAD HOG (35A). The term refers to a driver who takes up more than his or her fair share of the road, whether by straddling lanes, blocking faster traffic in a passing lane, or otherwise obstructing other motorists.

Together with STY, the [Pig’s place] in 16-Across, and OINKS, the [Pig’s sounds] in 17-Across, there does seem to be something of a porcine throughline this week alongside the main theme. A themed grid with a split revealer and a swine sub-theme? “How can liddat?!” I hear you ask.

And now for our final theme entry. A [Precariously placed pot, potentially] could become KILLER LITTER if it falls from a high place like an HDB flat window.

The term is Singaporean in origin, coined in 1984 amid a spate of such incidents.

On NewspaperSG, its earliest known mention is in an April 5, 1984 article in The Straits Times by then Berita Harian editor Yatiman Yusof. In it, Yatiman recounts nearly being struck by a dumbbell thrown from a high-rise flat, and calls on readers to “Join our drive against ‘killer litter’”.

The rest is history. The term has since made its way into overseas publications such as Xinhua and the South China Morning Post. In 2016, it was one of 19 new “Singapore English” terms to be added to the Oxford English Dictionary.

So, Singlish is not just about borrowing from vernacular languages or mashing words together, like turning “like that” into “liddat”. Sometimes, it simply reflects our knack for coining a well-put phrase that proves to be all our own.

Book recommendations

Let the week’s clues inspire your next read, courtesy of NLB. Follow the links to borrow.

39A. “‘What makes a TACO perfect?’ ‘Beautiful question,’ Felix said. ‘It’s a taco that tastes as good as the idea of a taco itself. A taco that’ll hold steadfast through memory’s attempt to erase it... a taco that makes you hungry for life and that makes you feel like you have never been more alive. Nothing short of that will do.’” – North Of Happy by Adi Alsaid

13D. “We do not take moonlight for granted. It is like snow, or like DEW on a July morning. It does not reveal but changes what it covers.” – Watership Down by Richard Adams

32D. “Over time, those world-class poker players taught me to understand what a BET really is: a decision about an uncertain future… treating decisions as bets, I discovered, helped me avoid common decision traps, learn from results in a more rational way, and keep emotions out of the process as much as possible.” – Thinking In Bets by Annie Duke

Don’t have the NLB mobile app? Download it now on the App Store or Google Play to enjoy more great reads.

Across

1. Jumping the line (7,5): CUTTING QUEUE

8. They might be dry or chesty (6): COUGHS

10. Ship’s rest (4): PORT

12. Affectionate gesture for a child or pet (4,3): HEAD PAT

16. Pig’s place (3): STY

17. Pig sounds (5): OINKS

19. Saucer, often (3): UFO

21. Conscious (5): AWAKE

23. With 26-Across, indignant reaction that may be triggered by 1-, 12-, 35-, or 42-Across (3,3): HOW CAN

26. See 23-Across (6): LIDDAT

29. Path towards the groom or the groceries (5): AISLE

31. An individual (3): ONE

32. Praise on the back of a paperback (5): BLURB

33. Criticise harshly (3): PAN

35. Slow car in the fast lane, perhaps (4,3): ROAD HOG

39. Mexican street snack (4): TACO

41. ChatGPT owner (4,2): OPEN AI

42. Precariously placed pot, potentially (6,6): KILLER LITTER

Down

2. “I’m in trouble” (2,2): UH OH

3. Close, as friends (5): TIGHT

4. Astronaut employer (4): NASA

5. Witty remark (4): QUIP

6. Completely drained (7): EMPTIED

7. Wax producer? (3): EAR

9. “Sup?” (3): HEY

11. Living room screens (3): TVS

13. Droplets in the morning (3): DEW

14. Long-haired DJ Steve (4): AOKI

15. “Abuden?” (3): DUH

16. Plant (seeds) (3): SOW

18. Genghis or Raeesah (4): KHAN

20. Thwart (4): FOIL

21. Response to a qn (3): ANS

22. Possibly pale beer (3): ALE

24. Wonderland author Lewis (7): CARROLL

25. Sony’s now-discontinued robotic toy dog (4): AIBO

27. Japanese suffix for rice-bowl dishes (3): DON

28. Red note? (3): TEN

30. Energy-saving bulb type (3): LED

32. Wager (3): BET

33. ___ Mart (Labubu retailer) (3): POP

34. Word following secret or double (5): AGENT

36. ____ vera (4): ALOE

37. Wolf’s call (4): HOWL

38. Cigarette alternative banned in Singapore (4): VAPE

40. Biblical vessel (3): ARK

If you have any feedback, feel free to write to us at stgames@sph.com.sg. See you next week!